LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Dileep rape case crude oil prices bcci Bhojpuri Actor Cambodia border dispute Birch by Romeo Lane Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
LIVE TV
Home > Business > After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

Gold’s strong 2025 rally is expected to continue in 2026, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, softer economic growth, central bank buying, and investment demand, according to the World Gold Council’s outlook report.

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know
After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 8, 2025 15:21:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

Global Uncertainty Sets The Tone for 2026

Gold, which witnessed a strong rally throughout 2025, is expected to continue its positive momentum in 2026 as investment demand for the precious metal still has room to grow amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties, highlighted a report by the World Gold Council.

According to the report, the outlook for gold in 2026 is being shaped by the uncertain economic environment that investors are currently navigating. Similar to 2025, the upcoming year may also bring significant volatility across global financial markets.

It stated, “our analysis indicates that the forces of softer growth, accommodative policy, and persistent geopolitical risks are more likely to support gold than to undermine it. Moreover, gold investment, which has been critical to this year’s performance, still has room to grow”.

Why Investors May Not Reduce Their Gold Exposure

While the present gold price reflects the prevailing macroeconomic consensus and points toward a range-bound performance, the report stated that softer economic growth, accommodative policy stance, and ongoing geopolitical risks are more likely to support gold rather than create downward pressure.

The report noted that despite the possibility of a bearish scenario, investors are likely to maintain some exposure to gold due to the unpredictable nature of current geoeconomic dynamics.

In addition to investment demand, buying by central banks and activity in gold recycling may also provide further support.

However, the report cautioned that under certain conditions, these factors could also turn into headwinds. This highlights the growing need for scenario-based planning as the diversity of possible outcomes continues to expand.

Gold’s Record-Breaking 2025 Rally Strengthens Outlook

The World Gold Council said that in a global environment where shocks and surprises are becoming more frequent, gold’s ability to provide diversification and protection against downside risks remains highly relevant for investors.

After setting more than 50 all-time highs and rising over 60 per cent by the end of November, gold has stood out as one of the strongest-performing assets in 2025.

The report stated that this historic rally, set to become gold’s fourth strongest annual return since 1971, has been supported primarily by two macro-level drivers, a supercharged geopolitical and geoeconomic environment and generalised US dollar weakness, along with marginally lower interest rates.

In the domestic market, gold prices have rallied more than 66 per cent over the past one year and are currently trading at approximately Rs 130,540 per 10 grams for 24 karat, reflecting the strong demand and market confidence in the yellow metal.

(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Mildly Edited For Clarity)

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: central bank gold buyinggeopolitical uncertaintyGold demandgold investment trendsgold market forecastgold price outlook 2026Gold prices Indiagold rally 2025us dollar weaknessWorld Gold Council report

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 8: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Dassault Systèmes Unveils Its New 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Space on Its Pune Campus to Turn Bold Ideas into Realities

Who Is Johny Srouji? Apple’s Silicon Genius In The Spotlight Of The Executive Leadership Crisis Right Now

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Set To Ignite Markets: Price, Dates, Key Details And A Rising ₹115 GMP

Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

LATEST NEWS

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 reclaims the nutrition narrative, calls for science-led dialogue and sustainable growth

‘Fully Fit?’ Suryakumar Yadav Gives Big Update On Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya Ahead Of India vs South Africa T20I Series

Parisbelle Marked Its Grand Debut in India With The Launch of Five Collections

How Much Money Will Virat Kohli Earn In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Check Star Batter’s Shockingly Low Match Fee Here

Adani Green Energy Deepens Nature-Positive Leadership With A Global Biodiversity Disclosure Framework

Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Podium Run Ends After 19 Years, End Of An Era In F1?

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

‘Inko Dekh Lijiye, Our Victory Showed That…’: Akhilesh Yadav Refers To BJP’s Defeat In Ayodhya During Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha

Ties Elevated To Strategic Partnership, Thailand Seeks India’s Support To Join BRICS

Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know
After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know
After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know
After a Historic Rally, Will Gold Continue to Glitter in 2026? WGC Says Yes, Here Is What Investors Need To Know

QUICK LINKS