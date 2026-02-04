After India–US Trade Deal Rally, What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Set for Flat Start; Top Global Cues to Watch

Indian Stock Market Today: Flat Start, Big Questions
The opening of Dalal Street on Wednesday is expected to reflect caution, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start the day flat amid weak global market cues. Gift Nifty also signals a muted opening, functioning more as a pause than a market decline.
The market fireworks from yesterday deserve attention before moving on. Indian equities soared after India finalised its long-awaited trade deal with the US, triggering broad-based buying. While the fine print is still awaited, one headline number did the heavy lifting: average tariffs have reportedly been slashed to 18%, with scope for a further 25% reduction over time in the additional tariff. Investors stepped in, encouraged by the improved trade outlook.
So, what’s on the agenda today? Less celebration and more consolidation. Despite instability in global markets, domestic stocks continue to find support from trade-deal optimism.
Will the market cool off, or will it quietly build a base for the next move? All eyes are on Dalal Street as the opening bell rings.
Stock Market Yesterday After India-US Trade Deal
On Tuesday, Indian equities witnessed a stellar rally after the announcement of the India–US trade deal.
- Sensex surged 2,072.67 points (2.54%) to close at 83,739.13
- Nifty 50 jumped 639.15 points (2.55%) to settle at 25,727.55
- Bank Nifty gained 1,422.30 points (2.43%) to end at 60,041.30
Market breadth was strong, with broad-based buying across sectors.
What is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues, Key Signals
-
Gift Nifty Today: Trading in the 25,819–25,824 range, indicating a flat-to-muted opening for Indian benchmark indices.
-
Asian Markets: Asian equities traded mixed to lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street.
-
Nikkei 225 (Japan): Down 1.2%
-
Topix: Down 0.39%
-
Kospi (South Korea): Up 0.4%
-
Kosdaq: Up 1.01%
-
Hang Seng Futures: Pointed to a lower opening
-
-
Wall Street Overnight: US stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday amid a sell-off in technology shares.
-
Dow Jones: Down 0.34% at 49,240.99
-
S&P 500: Fell 0.84% to 6,917.81
-
Nasdaq: Slumped 1.43% to 23,255.19
-
-
Tech Stocks: Heavy selling was seen in Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon, dragging markets lower.
Commodities & Crypto Check
Gold & Silver
-
Gold: $4,944.66 per ounce (steady)
-
Silver: $84.48 per ounce (down 0.8%)
Crude Oil
-
Brent: Up 1.55% at $67.33/barrel
-
WTI: Up 1.04% at $63.87/barrel
Bitcoin
-
Fell to $72,877, lowest since Nov 2024
-
Currently trading near $75,800
-
Down ~13% YTD
Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today
The India–US trade deal Updates
The India–US trade deal is quickly becoming Dalal Street’s favourite conversation starter, and for good reason. A day after markets erupted in celebration, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the agreement is in its final stages of detailing, suggesting that the framework is locked and only the fine print remains.
On Tuesday, investors didn’t wait for footnotes-they rushed in as headlines pointed to Trumps tariffs being slashed to 18%, with the possibility of a further 25% reduction in additional tariffs over time. That was enough to send stocks soaring.
What sweetened the deal further? India has now secured better terms than competing economies, while sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy remain fully protected-a crucial reassurance for domestic stakeholders.
For the market, this deal is more than diplomacy; it’s momentum. Even as global cues wobble, trade optimism is acting like a safety net. Now comes the real test: will the final details keep the cheer alive, or spark fresh surprises? Dalal Street is watching closely.
(With Inputs From Reuters)
