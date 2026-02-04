After India–US Trade Deal Rally, What’s Shaping the Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty Set for Flat Start; Top Global Cues to Watch

Indian Stock Market Today: Flat Start, Big Questions

The opening of Dalal Street on Wednesday is expected to reflect caution, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to start the day flat amid weak global market cues. Gift Nifty also signals a muted opening, functioning more as a pause than a market decline.

The market fireworks from yesterday deserve attention before moving on. Indian equities soared after India finalised its long-awaited trade deal with the US, triggering broad-based buying. While the fine print is still awaited, one headline number did the heavy lifting: average tariffs have reportedly been slashed to 18%, with scope for a further 25% reduction over time in the additional tariff. Investors stepped in, encouraged by the improved trade outlook.

So, what’s on the agenda today? Less celebration and more consolidation. Despite instability in global markets, domestic stocks continue to find support from trade-deal optimism.

Will the market cool off, or will it quietly build a base for the next move? All eyes are on Dalal Street as the opening bell rings.

Stock Market Yesterday After India-US Trade Deal

On Tuesday, Indian equities witnessed a stellar rally after the announcement of the India–US trade deal.

Sensex surged 2,072.67 points (2.54%) to close at 83,739.13

surged to close at Nifty 50 jumped 639.15 points (2.55%) to settle at 25,727.55

jumped to settle at Bank Nifty gained 1,422.30 points (2.43%) to end at 60,041.30

Market breadth was strong, with broad-based buying across sectors.

What is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues, Key Signals

Gift Nifty Today: Trading in the 25,819–25,824 range, indicating a flat-to-muted opening for Indian benchmark indices.

Asian Markets: Asian equities traded mixed to lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street. Nikkei 225 (Japan): Down 1.2% Topix: Down 0.39% Kospi (South Korea): Up 0.4% Kosdaq: Up 1.01% Hang Seng Futures: Pointed to a lower opening

Wall Street Overnight: US stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday amid a sell-off in technology shares. Dow Jones: Down 0.34% at 49,240.99 S&P 500: Fell 0.84% to 6,917.81 Nasdaq: Slumped 1.43% to 23,255.19

Tech Stocks: Heavy selling was seen in Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon, dragging markets lower.

Commodities & Crypto Check

Gold & Silver

Gold: $4,944.66 per ounce (steady)

Silver: $84.48 per ounce (down 0.8%)

Crude Oil

Brent: Up 1.55% at $67.33/barrel

WTI: Up 1.04% at $63.87/barrel

Bitcoin

Fell to $72,877 , lowest since Nov 2024

Currently trading near $75,800

Down ~13% YTD

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

The India–US trade deal Updates

The India–US trade deal is quickly becoming Dalal Street’s favourite conversation starter, and for good reason. A day after markets erupted in celebration, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the agreement is in its final stages of detailing, suggesting that the framework is locked and only the fine print remains.

On Tuesday, investors didn’t wait for footnotes-they rushed in as headlines pointed to Trumps tariffs being slashed to 18%, with the possibility of a further 25% reduction in additional tariffs over time. That was enough to send stocks soaring.

What sweetened the deal further? India has now secured better terms than competing economies, while sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy remain fully protected-a crucial reassurance for domestic stakeholders.

For the market, this deal is more than diplomacy; it’s momentum. Even as global cues wobble, trade optimism is acting like a safety net. Now comes the real test: will the final details keep the cheer alive, or spark fresh surprises? Dalal Street is watching closely.

Rising Tensions in the Arabian Sea: Markets on Edge The current geopolitical situation has returned to public attention because of a recent incident that occurred in the Arabian Sea. The US military reported that it intercepted an Iranian drone that was approaching the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The US military described its defense of the ship as necessary, stating that Iranian forces pursued an aggressive military strategy against them. The situation caused no physical damage, but it delivered a strong message, as the episode reflected heightened tension and the need for precise action. According to experts, the military incident in the region poses a risk to international financial markets. The region has a history of conflict, which often drives fluctuations in oil prices, currency values, and stock market performance, making investors anxious. Geopolitical developments influence traders as closely as market charts. When maritime tensions rise, market stability on shore is rarely unaffected. Stock Market Outlook Sensex Today Outlook & Technical Levels Support Zones: Sensex finds immediate support at 83,000 , followed by a stronger base near 82,500 , which could help arrest any short-term decline.

Resistance Levels: On the upside, 84,300 and 84,500 remain key hurdles where profit booking may emerge. Nifty 50 Outlook & OI Data Technical View Closing Strength: Nifty has managed to close above the 25,700 mark, reflecting sustained bullish momentum.

Moving Averages: The index is holding firmly above its 100-DMA and 200-DMA , indicating a positive medium-term trend.

Momentum Indicators: MACD has generated a fresh buy crossover, signaling renewed upward momentum. RSI is above 50 , suggesting improving strength and buyer dominance.

Key Levels Support: Strong support is placed at 25,600 , with a secondary cushion near 25,250 .

Resistance: Immediate resistance lies at 26,000, followed by a higher hurdle at 26,300. Derivatives Data Put Writing: Heavy put writing at the 25,500 strike suggests strong downside support.

Call Writing: Significant call writing at 26,000 indicates supply at higher levels.

Overall Indication: Options data points to a near-term range-bound market, with traders awaiting a decisive breakout.

