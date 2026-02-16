LIVE TV
Home > Business > AI Impact Summit 2026: NPCI Unveils ‘UPI One World’, Bringing Seamless Payments to Global Delegates

NPCI extends UPI One World to international delegates at AI Impact Summit 2026, enabling real-time P2M payments, simplifying cross-border transactions, and showcasing India’s digital payment infrastructure to a global audience.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 16, 2026 13:42:27 IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has expanded its ‘UPI One World’ wallet service to international delegates attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The pilot initiative, aimed at visitors from over 40 countries, was rolled out at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to 20.

The service allows foreign travellers to make real-time Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments across India without requiring a local bank account or an Indian mobile number. This move is designed to simplify cross-border transactions and showcase India’s robust digital payment ecosystem.

Streamlined Payments Experience at AI Impact Summit 2026

According to Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, “UPI is the world’s largest real-time payment system. By extending the UPI One World service to foreign guests at the AI Impact Summit 2026, we are providing a convenient way to experience India’s real-time payments ecosystem and Made-in-India technology.” She added that the initiative also demonstrates how smoother cross-border payment systems can enhance global digital connectivity.

Travellers can access the wallet at New Delhi International Airport and the NPCI Pavilion at the summit. Payments can be made by scanning standard UPI QR codes, with wallet loading permitted via international debit or credit cards. The system allows a maximum of ₹25,000 per transaction and a monthly limit of ₹50,000, with leftover balances refundable in accordance with foreign exchange regulations.

Showcasing India’s Digital Infrastructure at AI Impact Summit 2026

The rollout comes amid a period of record growth for UPI, which processed 21.70 billion transactions in January 2026. By integrating this technology into the AI Impact Summit 2026, NPCI is highlighting India’s digital public infrastructure to a global audience of policymakers and technology leaders. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on cash, simplify foreign exchange complexities, and provide international delegates with a seamless payment experience during the summit.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 1:40 PM IST
Tags: AI Impact Summit 2026bharat-mandapamcross-border paymentsIndia digital paymentsIndia fintechinternational delegatesNPCIreal-time paymentsUPI One WorldUPI transactions

