Akshay Kumar Sells Borivali Flat: Is Bollywood’s Khiladi Eyeing Bigger Deals?

Akshay Kumar, Bollywood superstar and a big investor, continues his real-estate deals in Mumbai with the sale of his two residential properties located in Borivali East. The actor earned an impressive return of around 99% on his investments in these properties.

Akshay sold two adjoining flats in Oberoi Sky City for a total of ₹7.10 crore, according to his property documents sourced via SquareYards. The buyers of his properties were Pravin and Sabita Shetty.

One of his apartments has an area of 1101 sq. ft. with two parking spots. This was originally purchased by him in 2017 for ₹3.02 crore. He has now sold it at ₹5.75 crore with a return of around 90%.

The second apartment that he sold was a 252 sq. ft. studio. It was bought for ₹67.9 lakh which he has now sold for ₹1.35 crore, again almost double the value. Both the sales were officially registered in the month of June 2025.

The transactions add to Akshay’s growing list of real estate deals in 2025.

Over the last seven months, the Hera Pheri 3 actor has reportedly sold around eight properties across Mumbai, including high-end apartments in Worli, Lower Parel, and Borivali, raking in returns of over ₹110 crore.

In January, he and wife Twinkle Khanna sold their luxury flat in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, for a staggering ₹80 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s property portfolio moves are being closely watched by industry insiders, marking him as one of Bollywood’s most savvy real-estate investors.

The 57-year-old actor have a significant real estate portfolio. In the month of April, Akshay sold one of his commercial properties for ₹8 crore, an office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel.

According to property records accessed by Square Yards, he made a good return of around 65% on that investment too.