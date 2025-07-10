Amazon Launches 10-Minute Delivery In Delhi To Challenge Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart—Here’s What You Need To Know

Amazon officially started its 10 -minute delivery service, Amazon Now, New Delhi after a successful test run in Bengaluru last month. The service marks aggressive entry into Amazon’s Ultrafast delivery space, directly to installed players such as Blinking, Swiji Instamen and Zepto.

This bold expansion outlines the intention of coordinating Amazon’s urban consumer habits, where speed and convenience dominate purchasing preferences – especially for important things like groceries, meat, snacks and personal care products. Amazon, once known for the delivery of a day or the next day, is now quickly important to meet these changing requirements.

The company has kicked off operations in western Delhi with a promise to cover more areas soon. “It’s a large part of western Delhi right now, but it’s a very rapidly evolving network. So, you’ll very soon see it live across Delhi,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President of Operations for India and Australia, in an interview with The Economic Times.

Backed by a ₹2,000 crore ($233 million) investment, Amazon aims to expand its dark store network small, strategically located fulfilment hubs that speed up last-mile delivery. This investment is central to Amazon’s plan to set up around 300 dark stores in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai by 2025.

The quick commerce sector has become a hotbed of competition. Rivals like Flipkart Minutes are also scaling fast, targeting over 800 dark stores across India. But Amazon’s significant financial backing and logistics experience could give it an edge in this race.

Amazon has already invested over $11 billion in India since 2013. In addition to quick commerce, it is also strengthening delivery speed in smaller towns by opening five new fulfilment centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

As quick commerce becomes the new battleground for online shopping in India, Amazon Now signals the e-commerce giant’s intent to remain a dominant force in the market.

