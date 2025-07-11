Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Celebrate 1st Anniversary: A Flashback to The Wedding of The Century With 100 Private Jets, Global Stars, and Unmatched Glamour

Exactly a year ago, India-and much of the world-was captivated by what many called the most opulent wedding of our time. On July 12, 2024, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business behemoth Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a ceremony that redefined the word “grand.” The wedding, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), had already taken the country by storm months earlier.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding was estimated to have cost anywhere between USD 600 million and USD 1 billion, according to multiple media reports.

According to a report by Reuters, more than 100 private aircraft were deployed for the main wedding celebrations in Mumbai. Among them were three Falcon 2000 jets chartered from Club One Air, each assigned to make multiple round-trips to transport guests from across India and overseas.

Pre Wedding Festivities In Jamanagar & Mediterranean Sea

The Ambani pre-wedding celebrations began in early March 2024 in their hometown of Jamnagar, Gujarat, setting the tone for what would become a series of grand events. Around 1,200 guests were welcomed for a three-day extravaganza that featured a memorable live performance by Rihanna. The event also saw appearances and performances from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karina Kapoor Deepika Padukone.

Guests embraced the jungle-themed dress code as they visited Vantara, a 3,000-acre animal rescue and rehabilitation center founded by Anant Ambani. The guest list featured a long lineup of A-listers, including Salman Khan, John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ram Charan, and Hardik Pandya, making it one of the most talked-about gatherings of the year.

In May 2024, the second phase of the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations took to the seas with a luxurious cruise across the Mediterranean. Guests sailed through stunning destinations like Capri and Cannes, enjoying a scenic mix of relaxation and high-energy events. Adding to the excitement were live performances by international stars like Katy Perry, Pitbull, and the Backstreet Boys.

1 Year Since The Grand Wedding

After the grand pre wedding festivities, the world witnessed one of the most grandest weddings of the decade on July 12. As the couple prepares to mark their first wedding anniversary, their family home, Antilia, has once again come alive with vibrant lights and festive decorations.

