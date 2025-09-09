Apple Shares In Focus: 4% Jump Before The Mega ‘Awe Droping’ Event Tonight

LIVE TV
Apple share price rose 4% ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. While investors are optimistic, history shows post-launch dips. Timing is key, with long-term prospects still looking strong.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 9, 2025 15:13:36 IST

Apple Shares In Focus: Did you notice the Apple stock in the recent past?

It is almost 4% they have increased this week, and all is just before the huge release of iPhone 17. Exciting, right?

A large number of investors are in an optimistic mood as they believe that this may provide Apple with a strong upswing in its stock. But here is one thing to ponder over: another story is told in history. The Apple stocks tend to go up prior to the introduction of a product and then down following the release of the product. It is that old-fashioned “buy the rumor, sell the news” gambit.

So, what does this mean for you? Timing might be everything in case you are considering investing. You want to buy now and take a risk of a fall? Or wait, in case of pullback?

Although the forecasts in the short-term perspective are slightly vague, there is a solid long-term narrative with Apple. However, when trading in the near future, it may be prudent that you closely watch how the market responds post-introduction.

Tags: appleApple EventApple sharesbusiness newsiPhone 17 Luanch

