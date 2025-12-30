LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Battle of Galwan Aviva Baig drone attack bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Banks in Delhi will remain open on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025, as per RBI holiday rules, with regular branch services and uninterrupted digital banking facilities.

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: December 30, 2025 13:40:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Almost all the bank customers are wondering whether the branches will be open or closed on New Year’s Eve. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Christmas Eve calendar shows that banks in Delhi will be open on the last day of the year, December 31, 2025, since this day is not officially marked as a bank holiday.

You Might Be Interested In

 

RBI Guidelines

As per the RBI rules dictate that banks are closed on national holidays, state festivals, all second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. New Year’s Eve is not included in any of these categories. Banks in Delhi were closed in December 2025 only on December 13 (second Saturday), December 25 (Christmas Day), and December 27 (fourth Saturday).

You Might Be Interested In

 

Banks Services Available

This indicates that regular banking services like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, account updates, and customer service desks will be operating as usual on December 31. The same RBI-specified schedule will be followed by both public and private sector banks in Delhi, with no exception for the state.

 

Customer Advisory

Although bank branches will be open, customers are advised to visit early in the day as the year-end transactions might lead to heavier footfall. Banks also give priority to essential services at the year-end when the financial calendar year closes.

 

Digital Banking Services

On the other hand, all digital banking services, such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking apps, and ATMs, will be totally accessible. Online fund transfers through NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS will be available, but with the standard RBI rules.

 

It is still advisable for customers to check the official website or mobile app of their bank for any changes in timing at the branch level. The next public holiday in Delhi after New Year’s Eve will be Republic Day on January 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: banks open December 31Delhi bank holidays 2025NEFT RTGS IMPS availabilityNew Year banking hoursRBI holiday calendar

RELATED News

HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

Stocks to Watch Today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lupin, IndiGo, RIL, Gujarat Kidney, Shyam Dhani, Cupid, IOB And Many In Focus

‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

Brainiac IP Solutions Announces Successful Conclusion of the Innovation and IP Leadership Summit 2025

LATEST NEWS

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Why China Is Rattled With Salman Khan’s ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Ahead Of Mega Release

Bollywood Celebrity Fashion Trends That Will Dominate 2026

‘Will Revive Bengal’s Legacy’: Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC, Says BJP Has ‘Given Priority to Gareeb Kalyan’

Who Is Aviva Baig? Meet Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra’s Fiancée And Longtime Girlfriend

‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi On Reports Of Ukraine Launching Drone Attack On Russian President Putin’s Residence

IND vs SL 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Leaks Reveals Powerful Processor And 200MP Camera, Check Specs And Price

Vinay Kumar Dubey of VKDL NPA Advisory Council Honoured at Grand DPSA Para Powerlifting Championship

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says
Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says
Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says
Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

QUICK LINKS