Are Banks Closed on New Year’s Eve? Check What RBI Holiday Calendar Says

Almost all the bank customers are wondering whether the branches will be open or closed on New Year’s Eve. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Christmas Eve calendar shows that banks in Delhi will be open on the last day of the year, December 31, 2025, since this day is not officially marked as a bank holiday.

RBI Guidelines

As per the RBI rules dictate that banks are closed on national holidays, state festivals, all second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. New Year’s Eve is not included in any of these categories. Banks in Delhi were closed in December 2025 only on December 13 (second Saturday), December 25 (Christmas Day), and December 27 (fourth Saturday).

Banks Services Available

This indicates that regular banking services like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, account updates, and customer service desks will be operating as usual on December 31. The same RBI-specified schedule will be followed by both public and private sector banks in Delhi, with no exception for the state.

Customer Advisory

Although bank branches will be open, customers are advised to visit early in the day as the year-end transactions might lead to heavier footfall. Banks also give priority to essential services at the year-end when the financial calendar year closes.

Digital Banking Services

On the other hand, all digital banking services, such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking apps, and ATMs, will be totally accessible. Online fund transfers through NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS will be available, but with the standard RBI rules.

It is still advisable for customers to check the official website or mobile app of their bank for any changes in timing at the branch level. The next public holiday in Delhi after New Year’s Eve will be Republic Day on January 26, 2026.

