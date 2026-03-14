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Home > Business > Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Banks in India remain closed on Saturday, March 14, 2026, as the date falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled bank holiday under the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

bank holiday today
bank holiday today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 14, 2026 11:37:10 IST

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Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

Is Bank Open Today: If you’re wondering whether banks are open or closed today, March 14, 2026, here’s what you need to know. Bank holidays in India are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and can vary state depending on regional festivals and observances. While some Saturdays are working days, others fall under the RBI’s holiday schedule. 

Are Banks Open or Closed Today on March 14, 2026? 

Banks in India remain closed on Saturday, March 14, 2026, as the date falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is a scheduled bank holiday under the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On second and fourth Saturdays, bank branches across the country remain shut for public transactions, while Sundays are also regular weekly holidays for banks. 

However, customers can continue using online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and digital payment services, which remain operational even on bank holidays. Those planning to visit a branch are advised to chekc the RBI bank holiday calendar and confirm the operational status of their local bank branch before making a trip.

You Might Be Interested In

Major Bank Holidays in March 2026

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi (various states)

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi (Delhi/others)

March 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday

March 19 (Thursday): Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi / Telugu New Year

March 20 (Friday): Eid-Ul-Fitr / Jumat-ul-Vida

March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) / Sarhul

March 26 (Thursday): Shree Ram Navami

March 27 (Friday): Ram Navami (regional)

March 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti 

Also Read: 14 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News 

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 11:32 AM IST
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Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

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Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

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Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List
Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List
Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List
Is Today a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on March 14, 2026? Check RBI Calendar Holiday List

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