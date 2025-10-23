LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System gold price fall Bihar elections 2025 Greater Noida news Gaza crisis news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

Global gold and silver prices have plunged after record highs, triggering fears of a correction in India. With MCX reopening today after Diwali, investors await cues on whether domestic gold and silver rates will mirror the global sell-off.

Gold and silver prices retreat from record highs as global markets witness heavy profit booking. (Photo: ANI)
Gold and silver prices retreat from record highs as global markets witness heavy profit booking. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 23, 2025 04:01:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

After a record-breaking rally, global gold and silver prices have taken a sharp hit this week, triggering concerns among Indian investors about whether domestic bullion rates will follow suit when trading resumes today.

On Wednesday, spot gold extended its decline to around $4,004 per ounce, down nearly 7% from its record high of $4,381.21 on Monday. This comes after gold logged its steepest two-day fall in over a decade, fueled by heavy profit booking as investors cashed in on historic gains. Silver too tumbled over 2% to $47.6 per ounce, after a 7% plunge earlier in the week.

According to Tim Waterer, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade, profit-taking has snowballed in recent sessions. “There’s high temptation for traders to take profit at price levels which have never been seen before in the gold market,” he told Bloomberg.

You Might Be Interested In

MCX Gold and Silver Prices: What to Expect Today

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained closed on Wednesday for the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday, meaning Indian investors have not yet reacted to the global crash. However, analysts expect a sharp correction when trading resumes in the evening session today (October 23).

As of the last close, December gold futures on MCX were at ₹1,28,000 per 10 grams, down ₹271 or 0.21%. Silver futures stood at ₹1,50,000 per kilogram, lower by ₹327 or 0.22%. This marks a decline of over ₹4,000 from the recent record peak of ₹1,32,294 per 10 grams, reflecting a 3% dip in domestic prices.

Experts say today’s session could open weaker as traders track the global sell-off. However, physical demand during the Diwali-Dhanteras festival season is expected to provide some cushion, especially as buyers view dips as a buying opportunity.

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling Globally?

The recent slump in global bullion prices is largely attributed to profit booking, easing geopolitical tensions, and renewed optimism in trade talks between the US and China.

US President Donald Trump recently expressed optimism about reaching a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reducing the metal’s safe-haven appeal. Additionally, signs of progress in India-US trade negotiations have further lifted investor sentiment toward risk assets.

Market attention is also turning to macroeconomic cues, particularly the US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision. Expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut next week and another in December could still lend medium-term support to gold.

Will the Dip Continue or Is It a Buying Opportunity?

Despite the short-term correction, analysts believe the long-term outlook for gold and silver remains strong, supported by central bank buying, geopolitical uncertainties, and a weaker US dollar.

“Corrections like this are natural after months of rapid gains,” say commodity experts. “As festival demand peaks in India and investors await fresh cues from the Fed, gold may stabilize before resuming its upward trend.”

For now, Indian investors are advised to watch MCX opening trends closely today. If global weakness deepens, MCX gold and silver prices may open lower, but any dip could attract fresh buying ahead of the year-end.

ALSO READ: Gold Price Today: Why Gold Is Falling Sharply, Record Breaking 12-Year Plunge, Analysts Explain

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gold price fallgold price todayhome-hero-pos-2mcx gold ratesilver price fallsilver price today,

RELATED News

Fortescue posts record first-quarter iron ore shipments, up 4%

Textron taps insider Atherton as CEO, Donnelly to continue as chair

Reddit sues Perplexity for scraping data to train AI system

Kering beats third-quarter forecasts as smaller brands cushion Gucci decline

New Jersey claims Amazon discriminated against pregnant, disabled warehouse workers

LATEST NEWS

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

US crude futures up $1.3 after US sanctions Russia's Rosneft, Lukoil and says more to come

Crown Castle raises annual site rental revenue forecast on robust demand

Tesla profit falls short despite record sales, hit by higher costs and fading credits

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

Fritz survives first round scare from Vacherot in Basel

Blue Ridge Bankshares' Q3 net income rises, boosted by out-of-market loan payoff

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Fully United Ahead Of Polls; Tejashwi Promises Jobs And Benefits For Jeevika Didis As NDA Strikes Back

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?
Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?
Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?
Are Gold And Silver Prices In India Set To Fall Today As Global Rates Crash?
QUICK LINKS