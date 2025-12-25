Are Share Markets Closed on Christmas Day? What Investors Should Know

All Indian stock markets, including NSE and BSE, were closed on December 25, 2025, due to Christmas. Hence, there was a nationwide halt in all trading of shares, derivatives, commodities, and currency. The same applied to Gurugram, Haryana, and no exceptions were made based on location. The markets will be back again on December 26 at their regular time.

Holiday Confirmation

As per the official 2025 calendar of the NSE, December 25 (Thursday) is a complete trading holiday for Christmas, in addition to weekends and other festivals like Diwali. BSE, MCX, and NCDEX are also ceasing to operate entirely; no equity, SLB, or commodity sessions will take place. The previous day’s session witnessed Sensex ending at 85,408.70 (down 0.14%) and Nifty at 26,142.10 (down 0.13%), as traders booked ahead of the break.​

Impact on Investors

This weekly closure is the last one planned for 2025; thus, only 22 trading days remain after December. The commodity traders will be affected in the morning and evening sessions of MCX/NCDEX, while the currency markets will stay closed. Retail investors in Gurugram should be aware that the bank closures coinciding with the holiday are restricting physical transactions.​

Planning Ahead

Review your portfolios using broker apps during the pause, since online platforms will still be active. December is characterised by a total of nine non-trading days, which also include four weekends, thus revealing year-end positioning. Watch the NSE/BSE websites for any news about Muhurat trading or unexpected halts. The Northeast states may also have extended holidays regionally.

December Snapshot

Main holidays: December 25 (Christmas, nationwide); limited state-specific ones such as December 26 in certain areas. With 14 total NSE holidays in 2025, the focus has already started to shift towards 2026 planning during the festive volatility. ​