Asian Granito India Ltd. celebrates 25 years of legacy with strategic branding across premium trains

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 6: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface solutions including tiles, marble, quartz and bathware, is celebrating 25 years of excellence with a high visibility branding initiatives on the Chennai Bengaluru Shatabdi Express and Delhi – Katra Vande Bharat.

As part of the initiative, AGL has introduced food tray branding on the premium trains, ensuring frequent and close range brand exposure throughout the journey. The format allows the brand to engage passengers in an unobtrusive manner while enhancing recall among audiences that value quality, design and reliability.

Train interiors offer a focused branding environment, as passengers spend uninterrupted time during travel. Food tray branding enables direct visibility at close proximity, allowing AGL to connect organically with urban consumers as well as professionals from the architecture, construction and design sectors, reinforcing brand presence during key travel moments.

Over the past 25 years, AGL has established itself as one of India’s leading luxury surface and bathware brands. The company’s portfolio of tiles, engineered marble, quartz and bathware products is known for innovation, dependable performance and design excellence. With 14 state of the art manufacturing units, more than 277 franchise showrooms, 13 company owned display centres and a pan India network of over 18,000 touchpoints, AGL has built a strong national footprint. The food tray branding reflects this journey, extending the brand’s design philosophy to everyday travel experiences.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Director, Asian Granito India Limited, said, “Celebrating 25 years is not only about reflecting on our journey, but also about staying connected with the people who trust our brand. The branding in the Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat allows us to engage with our audiences in a relevant and meaningful way, transforming routine travel moments into brand touchpoints. As India’s infrastructure continues to evolve, it opens new avenues for us to strengthen engagement with our customers.”

As it marks this milestone year, AGL remains focused on innovation and creating value driven experiences for its customers. Building on its legacy, the company will continue to explore impactful branding initiatives, deepen audience engagement and introduce products that address evolving customer preferences.

About AGL: https://aglasiangranito.com/

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two & Half decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 700 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1628 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)