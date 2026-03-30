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Home > Business News > ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

Several banks, including HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bandhan Bank, have revised their ATM usage rules ahead of the new financial year starting April 1, 2026. The changes mainly affect how free transactions are counted and daily cash withdrawal limits.

ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1 (Via X)
ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1 (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 30, 2026 14:24:19 IST

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ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

Several banks, including HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bandhan Bank, have revised their ATM usage rules ahead of the new financial year starting April 1, 2026. The changes mainly affect how free transactions are counted and daily cash withdrawal limits.

HDFC Bank Counts UPI ATM Withdrawals As Regular Transactions

HDFC Bank has introduced a key change in ATM usage calculation. From April 1, UPI-based cardless cash withdrawals will be treated the same as regular ATM withdrawals while calculating the monthly free transaction limit.

Once customers cross the free limit, they will be charged Rs 23 per transaction, plus applicable taxes. At present, savings and salary account holders get five free withdrawals at HDFC Bank ATMs, three free transactions at other bank ATMs in metro cities, and five in non-metro cities.

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These cardless withdrawals are done through interoperable systems where users scan a QR code at the ATM and approve the transaction via a UPI app.

PNB Cuts Daily Withdrawal Limits

Punjab National Bank has reduced daily withdrawal limits for select debit cards, with the new limits coming into effect from April 1.

Platinum, Gold, and Business debit cards: Reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50,000
Select and Signature debit cards: Reduced from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 75,000

This effectively halves the withdrawal limit for several card categories.

Bandhan Bank Updates Free Transaction Rules

Bandhan Bank has also revised its ATM policy. Customers can continue to avail free financial transactions at Bandhan Bank ATMs, along with unlimited non-financial transactions.

At other bank ATMs, customers will get three free transactions per month in metro cities and five in non-metro cities, including cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Beyond this limit, charges will apply as per the bank’s rules.

Overall, the revised guidelines are expected to impact how frequently customers use ATMs, especially with tighter limits and changes in how transactions are counted.

ALSO READ: Black Monday: Stock Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 1,200 Points, Nifty Near 22,450; Investors Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore – Here Are The Key Factors Behind Market Decline

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Tags: ATM new ruleATM Rules Changing From April 1Atm rules changing from april 1 hdfcATM withdrawal limit per monthHDFC ATM withdrawal limit per monthNew ATM RulesSBI ATM withdrawal limit per dayUPI transaction new rules 2026

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ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

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ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

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ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside
ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside
ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside
ATM Rules Set To Change From April 1: HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank Revise Withdrawal Limits, Free Transactions And Charges | Check Details Inside

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