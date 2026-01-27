LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Axis Bank shares surged after Q3 results, reporting 3% YoY profit growth, 5% NII rise, improved asset quality, and positive analyst ratings, reflecting investor optimism and stable financial performance.

Axis Bank Share Price Today
Axis Bank Share Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 27, 2026 10:12:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Axis Bank Shares Jump After Q3 Results

You Might Be Interested In

Axis Bank shares opened the day with a bang on Tuesday, rallying as much as 3.88% to ₹1,309 on the BSE, shrugging off broader market weakness. Investors responded positively to the bank’s Q3 results, which showed net profit growth of 3% year-over-year to ₹6,489.6 crore and net interest income growth of 5% to ₹14,286.4 crore. The asset quality demonstrated improvement through a decrease in gross NPAs to 1.40% and a reduction in net NPAs to 0.42%. At 9:35 AM, Axis Bank was trading 3.64% higher at ₹1,305.95. The early gains highlight growing optimism around the bank’s stable growth, strong deposits, and improving margins.

Axis Bank Shares After Q3 FY26 Performance Highlights

  • Net Profit: ₹6,489.6 crore, up 3% YoY

    You Might Be Interested In

  • Net Interest Income (NII): ₹14,286.4 crore, up 5% YoY

  • Gross NPA: 1.40% (down from 1.46% QoQ)

  • Net NPA: 0.42% (down from 0.44% QoQ)

  • Outlook: Margins expected under pressure due to recent rate cuts; FY27 guidance: NIM – 3.8%

Axis Bank Share Price: Historical Gains and Multibagger Performance

Time Period Gain (%) Notes
1 Month 7% Short-term momentum
6 Months 20% Medium-term growth
1 Year 38% Strong annual performance
5 Years 107% Multibagger returns

Analyst Views: Axis Bank

  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL): Neutral, target ₹1,400; margins to bottom out by Q4FY26–Q1FY27; credit costs declining; healthy deposit growth.

  • Emkay Global: Buy, target ₹1,475 (up from ₹1,400); stock trading at cheap valuations (1.4x Dec-27E ABV).

  • Nuvama Institutional Equities: Buy, target ₹1,500 (up from ₹1,180); strong deposit and loan growth; stable asset quality.

(With Inputs)

Also read: Bank Strike Today: Which Banks Are Affected? Big Demands Disrupt Banking Operations

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 10:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Axis Bank analystsAxis Bank NIIAxis Bank performanceAxis Bank profitAxis Bank Q3 resultsAxis Bank share priceAxis Bank stockbanking stocks Indiamultibagger returnsstock market update

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

What To Expect From Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty 50 Rides On Global Markets and India–EU Trade Optimism

From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Historic “Mother of All Deals”: EU-India Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Set for Signing

LATEST NEWS

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Can Meta Read Your Private WhatsApp Chats? New Lawsuit Makes Shocking Claims, Company Responds

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu and Kashmir

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

‘War Will Ignite Entire Region’: Hezbollah Issues Chilling Warning As Donald Trump Eyes Iran, Nuclear-Powered USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Gulf

‘Keep Dreaming’, NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says ‘Putin Would Love It’

Donald Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On South Korean Autos, Pharma; Says Seoul Is ‘Not Living Up To Deal’- What It Means

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism
Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism
Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism
Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

QUICK LINKS