Axis Bank Share Price Soars After Q3 Results: Profit Growth, NII Rise, and Analyst Optimism

Axis Bank Shares Jump After Q3 Results
Axis Bank shares opened the day with a bang on Tuesday, rallying as much as 3.88% to ₹1,309 on the BSE, shrugging off broader market weakness. Investors responded positively to the bank’s Q3 results, which showed net profit growth of 3% year-over-year to ₹6,489.6 crore and net interest income growth of 5% to ₹14,286.4 crore. The asset quality demonstrated improvement through a decrease in gross NPAs to 1.40% and a reduction in net NPAs to 0.42%. At 9:35 AM, Axis Bank was trading 3.64% higher at ₹1,305.95. The early gains highlight growing optimism around the bank’s stable growth, strong deposits, and improving margins.
Axis Bank Shares After Q3 FY26 Performance Highlights
-
Net Profit: ₹6,489.6 crore, up 3% YoY
-
Net Interest Income (NII): ₹14,286.4 crore, up 5% YoY
-
Gross NPA: 1.40% (down from 1.46% QoQ)
-
Net NPA: 0.42% (down from 0.44% QoQ)
-
Outlook: Margins expected under pressure due to recent rate cuts; FY27 guidance: NIM – 3.8%
Axis Bank Share Price: Historical Gains and Multibagger Performance
|Time Period
|Gain (%)
|Notes
|1 Month
|7%
|Short-term momentum
|6 Months
|20%
|Medium-term growth
|1 Year
|38%
|Strong annual performance
|5 Years
|107%
|Multibagger returns
Analyst Views: Axis Bank
-
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL): Neutral, target ₹1,400; margins to bottom out by Q4FY26–Q1FY27; credit costs declining; healthy deposit growth.
-
Emkay Global: Buy, target ₹1,475 (up from ₹1,400); stock trading at cheap valuations (1.4x Dec-27E ABV).
-
Nuvama Institutional Equities: Buy, target ₹1,500 (up from ₹1,180); strong deposit and loan growth; stable asset quality.
(With Inputs)
Also read: Bank Strike Today: Which Banks Are Affected? Big Demands Disrupt Banking Operations
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.