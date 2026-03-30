Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday April 2026: Banks across India are set to remain closed for up to 14 days in April 2026 due to regional holidays, weekends, and festivals, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.
Notably, banks will be shut for six days next week in several cities, impacting in-branch services, while online banking and ATM services will continue to function normally.
Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in April 2026
According to the official RBI holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will observe 14 holidays in the fourth month of the year. The holidays include state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.
The first holiday of the month falls on Good Friday, April 3, followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Bohag Bihu and Baisakhi on April 14.
Bohag Bihu will be celebrated on April 16, followed by Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya on April 20.
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Date
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Occasion / Reason
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April 1, 2026
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Annual closing of bank accounts
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April 2, 2026
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Maundy Thursday
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April 3, 2026
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Good Friday
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April 5, 2026
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Sunday (Weekly off)
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April 11, 2026
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Second Saturday
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April 12, 2026
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Sunday (Weekly off)
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April 14, 2026
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Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year’s Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi
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April 15, 2026
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Bengali New Year (Nababarsha) / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day
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April 16, 2026
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Bohag Bihu
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April 19, 2026
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Sunday (Weekly off)
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April 20, 2026
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Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya
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April 21, 2026
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Garia Puja
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April 25, 2026
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Fourth Saturday
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April 26, 2026
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Sunday (Weekly off)
Bank Holidays Next Week: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days
Banks across the country are set to remain closed for several days between March 30 to April 5, 2026. The banks will be closed due to multiple festivals being celebrated in the states and for the weekend, as per the RBI calendar.
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Date
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Occasion
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States Where Banks Are Closed
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March 30, 2026
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Mahavir Jayanti
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Karnataka
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March 31, 2026
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Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti
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Ahmedabad, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand
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April 1, 2026
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Annual Closing of Bank Accounts
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Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh
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April 2, 2026
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Maundy Thursday
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Kerala
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April 3, 2026
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Good Friday
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Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh
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April 5, 2026
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Weekend (Sunday)
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All States
The RBI bank holiday calendar will be followed by all public and private sector banks including SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and others. Bank visitors should note that many of these holidays are state-specific.
Also Read: When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.