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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday April 2026: According to the official RBI holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will observe 14 holidays in the fourth month of the year.

Bank Holiday Today (Via Facebook)
Bank Holiday Today (Via Facebook)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 30, 2026 11:06:32 IST

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Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List

Bank Holiday April 2026: Banks across India are set to remain closed for up to 14 days in April 2026 due to regional holidays, weekends, and festivals, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. 

Notably, banks will be shut for six days next week in several cities, impacting in-branch services, while online banking and ATM services will continue to function normally. 

Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in April 2026

According to the official RBI holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will observe 14 holidays in the fourth month of the year. The holidays include state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays. 

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The first holiday of the month falls on Good Friday, April 3, followed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Bohag Bihu and Baisakhi on April 14. 

Bohag Bihu will be celebrated on April 16, followed by Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya on April 20. 

Date

Occasion / Reason

April 1, 2026

Annual closing of bank accounts

April 2, 2026

Maundy Thursday

April 3, 2026

Good Friday

April 5, 2026

Sunday (Weekly off)

April 11, 2026

Second Saturday

April 12, 2026

Sunday (Weekly off)

April 14, 2026

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Maha Vishuva Sankranti / Biju / Buisu Festival / Tamil New Year’s Day / Bohag Bihu / Cheiraoba / Baisakhi

April 15, 2026

Bengali New Year (Nababarsha) / Bohag Bihu / Vishu / Himachal Day

April 16, 2026

Bohag Bihu

April 19, 2026

Sunday (Weekly off)

April 20, 2026

Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

April 21, 2026

Garia Puja

April 25, 2026

Fourth Saturday

April 26, 2026

Sunday (Weekly off)

Bank Holidays Next Week: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days 

Banks across the country are set to remain closed for several days between March 30 to April 5, 2026. The banks will be closed due to multiple festivals being celebrated in the states and for the weekend, as per the RBI calendar. 

Date

Occasion

States Where Banks Are Closed

March 30, 2026

Mahavir Jayanti

Karnataka

March 31, 2026

Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti

Ahmedabad, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand

April 1, 2026

Annual Closing of Bank Accounts

Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh

April 2, 2026

Maundy Thursday

Kerala

April 3, 2026

Good Friday

Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh

April 5, 2026

Weekend (Sunday)

All States

The RBI bank holiday calendar will be followed by all public and private sector banks including SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank, and others. Bank visitors should note that many of these holidays are state-specific. 

Also Read: When is Mahavir Jayanti 2026- March 30 or March 31? Check Correct Date, Public Holiday Status, School Open or Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, UP 

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Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List

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Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List
Bank Holiday in April 2026: Banks to Remain Shut For 14 Days in Major Cities, SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank Close For 6 days Next Week | Check RBI Calendar List

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