LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47 Tik Tok US canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather Boeing F-47
LIVE TV
Home > Business > BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 23, 2026 11:19:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], January 22: Brand Vista Consulting is set to host the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 on 23rd February 2026 at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi, bringing together an influential gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, diplomats, investors, social leaders, and change-makers from across sectors. Designed as a high-impact national initiative, the conclave celebrates Bharat’s transformation journey—from a fast-growing economy to a global hub of innovation, sustainability, and human-centric progress.

As India advances toward Viksit Bharat@2047, marking 100 years of independence, the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 will serve as a strategic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and actionable ideation, aimed at shaping the roadmap for a Viksit Bharat and reinforcing India’s position on the global stage.

You Might Be Interested In

A Conclave Focused on Action, Innovation, and Nation-Building

The conclave will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and industry-oriented ideation sessions, fostering meaningful conversations that translate vision into execution. These discussions will collectively work toward creating a practical and inclusive roadmap for achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047—ensuring that India not only grows but truly shines.

The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 will host focused dialogues across the following strategic tracks:

  • Policy, Industry, Manufacturing & Finance – Strengthening Bharat’s Economic Foundations
  • Technology & Startups – Driving Innovation as the Catalyst for Growth
  • Education & Healthcare – Empowering a Skilled, Healthy, and Future-Ready Workforce
  • Real Estate, Infrastructure & Sustainability – Shaping Smart, Resilient Cities
  • Financial Services & Capital Markets – Fuelling Investment, Inclusion, and Economic Expansion
  • Global Partnerships & Investment – Advancing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Through Collaborative Growth

Each track is designed to encourage cross-sector collaboration, thought leadership, and solution-driven outcomes that align with India’s long-term national priorities.

The conclave is expected to witness the participation of leading industry captains, senior policymakers, diplomats, global investors, innovative brands, and prominent social leaders from diverse domains.

Some of the participating brands include SkinSeal, Steel Build Infra, Generali Central Life Insurance, Devgn CineX, SRM Institute Of Science & Technology (Ghaziabad), Sanjay Speech Hearing and Rehabilitation Centre, Guidance Forever, PR Panda, Great Places to Study in Gujarat (GPTSIG), MENTORx, Freyaa, TeriJob, Benson Trophies, Global Trade & Technology Council of India (GTTCI), Emiac Technologies, Macob Technologies Limited, Modern Laboratories (Indore), Murli Krishna Pharma, CP HR Services Pvt. Ltd, IBC Pharmaceuticals, Lifeline Medicare Hospital (Mumbai), Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), Karnavati University,  International Academic and Management Association(IAMA) etc.

Also, some of the prominent nominees are: Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Adarsh Developers, Assetz, BPTP Group, Rubber King Tyres, Ajmera Realty, Adani Realty, Hero Homes, Greaves Electric Mobility, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, etc.

Adding to its global resonance, the Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 will be extensively covered by leading national and international media houses, amplifying key conversations and spreading the message of India’s growth story across the world through print, digital, broadcast, and social platforms. Participants will gain the opportunity to:

  • Showcase leadership before an elite audience of policymakers, investors, and industry peers
  • Network and collaborate with government representatives, business leaders, and international dignitaries
  • Contribute to the Bharat Vision Declaration 2026, shaping the nation’s sustainable growth agenda
  • Access opportunities for partnerships, investments, and global collaboration

Those looking to be part of this prestigious national platform are invited to register at: https://brandvistaconsulting.com/bharat-shining-conclave-2026/

Join the Movement. Shape the Future.

The Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 is not just a conference—it is a national movement that unites visionaries across sectors to co-create a roadmap for Bharat@2047—a future that is inclusive, innovative, sustainable, and globally inspiring.

For more details, please email at info@brandvistaconsulting.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 11:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

Who Is Jamie Dimon? JPMorgan CEO, Wall Street Powerhouse, Gets $43M Pay Hike Amid Trump’s $5B Lawsuit

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Investors To Take One Step At A Time!

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, Raipur: Will Rain Spoil The Upcoming Multi Format Series? Check Weather Report

Amazon To Lay Off 14,000 More Employees Next Week – Is Artificial Intelligence Killing Human Jobs As Tech Conglomerate Axes Over 30,000 Jobs?

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Introduces ‘Ask Nandi’ AI-Powered Chatbot To Assist Devotees

‘Pehle Bheek, Phir Peace’: Terror-Linked, Bankrupt Pakistan Mocked Online As Shehbaz Sharif ‘Begging’ Trump At Davos Goes Viral

Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan Joins ‘Border 2’ Fever; Actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan And Suniel Shetty React

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Through To Round 4 After Defeating Anastasia Potapova

US Vs Canada: Donald Trump Cancels Gaza Peace Board Invite After Mark Carney’s Davos Speech Slamming American Hegemony

“Almost Nude Amid Snowfall”: Viral Manali Snow Bikini Dance Video By Influencer Sparks Massive Online Backlash, Ignites Debate On Decency And Content Limits | WATCH

Border 2 Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Patriotic War Film Crosses Rs 12.5 Crore in Advance Booking, Surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi
BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi
BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi
BHARAT SHINING CONCLAVE 2026 to Unite Leaders, Policymakers, and Global Stakeholders at New Delhi

QUICK LINKS