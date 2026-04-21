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Home > Business News > Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 21, 2026 18:18:16 IST

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Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

New Delhi [India], April 21: Acclaimed actor, dancer, choreographer, and director Bhavna Pani is receiving widespread praise for her captivating screen presence and exceptional dance performance in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Sharing the screen with superstars like Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav, Bhavna essays an important and impactful role that has already begun generating strong buzz across the industry.

Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

One of the major highlights of the film is the vibrant, high-energy track O Sundari, which features Bhavna alongside the ensemble cast. Her effortless grace, commanding expressions, and powerful choreography have made O Sundari one of the most discussed songs from the film, winning her rave reviews from viewers, fellow artists, and industry insiders alike. 

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Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

Bhavna once again proves her artistic prowess in Bhooth Bangla, seamlessly blending performance and movement to elevate every frame she appears in. 

Speaking about her experience, Bhavna Pani shared, “It’s incredibly heartening to be receiving such encouraging reviews. I’m blessed to join the OG iconic cast of Bhool Bhulaiya. I am grateful that the audience is embracing my screen energy with so much warmth.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

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Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

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Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance
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Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance
Bhavna Pani Shines In Bhooth Bangla With A Standout Performance

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