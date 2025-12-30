LIVE TV
Home > Business > Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

The 8th Pay Commission 2026 kicks in from January 1, promising massive salary hikes for central government employees. Arrears will accumulate, and employees across all levels eagerly await their raises.

8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 30, 2025 14:46:34 IST

Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: What Employees Are Waiting For

The 8th Pay Commission coming into effect on January 1, 2026, has brought excitement among lakhs of central government employees! A major increase in salaries and pensions has been the dream of the employees and their respective families. Can you picture a situation where your basic pay gets a boost almost instantly? For the time being, the exact amounts remain a mystery, but the very thought of increased salary and pending payments has generated a lot of curiosity and speculation among the employees.

Will your salary be doubled or tripled even more?
Keep your calculators nearby because 2026 is going to be a year where efforts finally get rewarded with larger paychecks!

How Much Will Your Salary Increase Under The 8th Pay Commission?

Level Current Salary New Salary Increase
1 ₹18,000 ₹38,700 ₹20,700
5 ₹29,200 ₹62,780 ₹33,580
10 ₹56,100 ₹1,20,615 ₹64,515
15 ₹1,82,200 ₹3,91,730 ₹2,09,530
18 ₹2,50,000 ₹5,37,500 ₹2,87,500

Note: Top officials, including Level 18 employees like the Cabinet Secretary, will see the largest hikes.

Who Will Benefit The Most From This 8 Pay Commission Hike?

The 8th Pay Commission affects 18 levels of government employees:

  • Level 1: Entry-level / Group D

  • Levels 2–9: Group C

  • Levels 10–12: Group B

  • Levels 13–18: Group A

How Will The 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Be Decided?

How will the salary hike of the 8th Pay Commission be decided? Your curiosity about the raise in your paycheck in 2026 is right. The key lies in the fitment factor, a multiplier that changes your present basic pay into a nice new one.

But it’s not just calculations; many factors are involved. Inflation? Yes. Your position? Definitely. Present salary structure? Certainly. The magic number assigned by the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57, but experts are now thinking of a more reasonable 2.15 for the 8th CPC.

The outcome? A salary increase that will differ by level, keeping everyone alert and their calculators ready. 

Timeline And Background Of The 8th Pay Commission

  • Announced in January 2025 by the Pm Narendra Modi-led government.
  • Members of the Central Pay Commission (CPC) were announced later in the year.
  • The 7th Pay Commission expires on 31 December 2025.
  • Provisions of the 8th Pay Commission will be applied from 1 January 2026.
  • Arrears will accumulate from January but will be released only after official notification.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:46 PM IST
Tags: 8th pay commissionbusiness news

Big Boost Alert! 8th Pay Commission 2026: Salary Hikes Kick Off January 1 – Check Your Raise NOW

QUICK LINKS