Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

Shyam Dhani IPO: The Tuesday, December 30, opening was spectacular and could not be overlooked, as shares of Shyam Dhani brought a lot of excitement to Dalal Street with their extremely positive market debut. The stock, which started at an incredible 90% above its IPO price of ₹70, was listed at ₹133 on the NSE SME platform and immediately heated up the market by rising another 1% to ₹136 moments later.

The hot opening was fully in line with strong investor demand and the excitement built during the IPO period. For those who track the markets, it was a true “listing-day masala” moment, bold, dynamic, and hard to miss. Shyam Dhani’s entrance confirmed that when high demand meets strong confidence, the market responds with style and panache.

Shyam Dhani IPO Snapshot: Subscription, Valuation And Fund Utilisation At A Glance