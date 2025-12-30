LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

Shyam Dhani IPO dazzled Dalal Street with a 90% listing gain, massive subscription demand, strong GMP signals, and robust financials, turning its market debut into a blockbuster event.

IPO News
IPO News

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 30, 2025 12:30:04 IST

Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

Shyam Dhani IPO: The Tuesday, December 30, opening was spectacular and could not be overlooked, as shares of Shyam Dhani brought a lot of excitement to Dalal Street with their extremely positive market debut. The stock, which started at an incredible 90% above its IPO price of ₹70, was listed at ₹133 on the NSE SME platform and immediately heated up the market by rising another 1% to ₹136 moments later.

The hot opening was fully in line with strong investor demand and the excitement built during the IPO period. For those who track the markets, it was a true “listing-day masala” moment, bold, dynamic, and hard to miss. Shyam Dhani’s entrance confirmed that when high demand meets strong confidence, the market responds with style and panache.

Shyam Dhani IPO Snapshot: Subscription, Valuation And Fund Utilisation At A Glance

Category Details
IPO Size ₹38.49 crore
Overall Subscription 988.29 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 1,612.65 times
Retail Investors 1,137.92 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 256.24 times
Issue Type 100% Fresh Issue
Price Band ₹65 – ₹70 per share
Company Valuation ~₹145 crore
IPO Open Date December 22
IPO Close Date December 24
Use of Proceeds Working capital, debt repayment, brand building, marketing, capacity expansion (new machinery), solar rooftop plant installation

Shyam Dhani IPO: Financial Performance Snapshot

For FY25, the company reported:

  • PAT margin: 6.45%

  • EBITDA margin: 11.65%

  • ROE: 41.06%

Shyam Dhani IPO: GMP Updates

The underground market made its call early, and was right on the dot. With a fantastic GMP of ₹68 before trading, Shyam Dhani not only fulfilled expectations but also blew them away, converting the pre-listing gossip into a complete Dalal Street party.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 12:30 PM IST
Tags: business newsShyam Dhani IPOShyam Dhani IPO listingShyam Dhani share price

Shyam Dhani IPO Ignites Dalal Street With 90% Listing Pop, Makes A Stellar Entry

