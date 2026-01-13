LIVE TV
Home > Business > Blinkit Drops 10-Minute Delivery Service After Centre Steps In Amid Safety Concerns For Gig Workers; Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato To Follow

Blinkit has dropped its “10-minute delivery” branding following government intervention and gig worker strikes, with other platforms like Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato expected to follow, amid concerns that ultra-fast delivery pressures endanger workers.

Centre Asks Blinkit, Zepto, Others To Drop 10-Minute Delivery Service (Image: Representative photos)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 13, 2026 14:49:04 IST

Blinkit, the quick-commerce grocery delivery service owned by Zomato, has decided to drop references to its “10-minute delivery” branding from all promotional and marketing communications after intervention by the Union Government of India and following widespread strikes by gig and delivery workers, according to reports on January 13, 2026. Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato are reportedly to follow. 

As per reports, the intervention of Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya played a central role in the change. The government has been engaging with major food and quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato after trade unions raised concerns that ultra-fast delivery timelines could endanger delivery workers. The company’s principal tagline has been revised from “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep.”

Blinkit to remove 10-minute delivery from everywhere

Blinkit will remove references to “10-minute delivery” from all its brand messaging, including advertisements, promotional campaigns and social media posts. The move does not necessarily mean that orders will take longer to arrive, however, the 10 minute message that it gave to customers around which the public perception was that it endangers gig workers have been removed.

As part of this process, Mandaviya held discussions with officials from Blinkit and other platforms, during which he reportedly asked companies to eliminate fixed delivery time limits from their branding and marketing communication. All of the firms involved have since assured the government that they will comply by removing such delivery time commitments from their advertisements and platforms.

Gig workers from several platforms including Blinkit went on strike on Christmas and New Year’s Eve 

This development comes after a nationwide gig worker strike in late December 2025, specifically on December 25 and December 31. Delivery workers protested against several issues, including delivery pressure and working conditions. They also complained about lack of social security. Delivery platforms maintained operations during these strike days, however, the strikes gained public and regulatory attention on gig worker safety.

Earlier, platform founders had publicly defended fast delivery models. For example, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal had explained that the “10 minute delivery promise” was based on infrastructure and store proximity, not speeding or unsafe practices. But the government’s involvement now signals a shift toward caution about such fixed promises.

Also, the Ministry of Labour and Employment had launched the e-Shram portal on 26.08.2021 for the creation of a Comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers, including platform workers, migrant workers, etc.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 2:22 PM IST
Hotel Horror in Ghaziabad: 34-Year-Old Labourer Beats Widow Girlfriend to Death, Sleeps Beside Her Corpse For Hours Before Calling Police

