BOP.in Celebrates 20 Years of Building Trust, Growth, and Dreams

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 18:53:09 IST

Gaurav Mavi, CO-founder, BOP.in celebrates 20 years of Journey on foundation day with Team BOP.in

New Delhi [India], November 15: This year marks a defining moment for BOP.in i.e., two decades of shaping aspirations, nurturing relationships, and redefining how India experiences real estate. What began in 2006 as a small, passionate venture in Delhi-NCR has grown into India’s most trusted real estate experts, standing today as a symbol of integrity and reliability in an ever-evolving industry.

For Co-founder Gaurav Mavi, the journey has always been personal. “When we started BOP.in, our goal wasn’t confined to selling homes. It was to build trust: one family, one investor, one project at a time.”

“Twenty years later, that philosophy still drives every decision we make and BOP.in stands as the first real estate consultancy to contribute to such a wide range of sectors, spanning health, education, and more,” added Mr. Mavi.

From a Modest Start to a National Presence

Over the past two decades, BOP.in has grown from a handful of consultants to have its offices in different geographical locations, building a robust organisation and having over 3500 channel partners and a network of more than two lakh satisfied clients. From helping first-time buyers sail through Noida’s fast-growing sectors to guiding large-scale investments across Delhi, Gurgaon, Greater Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Indore, Lucknow, Haridwar, Dehradun and other geographical locations, BOP.in has consistently served as a bridge between ambition and achievement.

The company’s partnerships tell a story of credibility and scale. Collaborations with Gaurs Group, Godrej Properties, M3M, ATS, Group 108, Bhutani, Ekana and many more, have positioned BOP.in as the go-to consultant for some of India’s most successful residential and commercial developments. Beyond sales, it has played a key advisory role in shaping strategies, driving growth, and ensuring that every project delivers value to both developers and buyers.

Innovation Through BOP Gold

Innovation has also been central to BOP.in’s evolution. The launch of BOP Gold, a premium vertical designed exclusively for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), marked a new chapter. Offering exclusive access to Grade A developers across India and Dubai, along with personalised investment portfolio management and a 24/7 concierge helpdesk, BOP Gold has redefined luxury property investment for discerning clients seeking a more tailored experience.

Collaborations that Power Growth

BOP.in’s contribution, however, extends beyond private real estate. Through its collaboration with the key development authorities such as the Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA) in Uttrakhand to drive infrastructure progress and stimulate upcoming development projects, and

the company has supported sustainable urban growth and regional development showcasing its broader vision of contributing to India’s infrastructural progress.

A Future Defined by Expansion and Purpose

As it celebrates 20th Anniversary, BOP.in stands at the threshold of a new phase. The company is preparing to expand its footprint into new territories of Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka alongside International locations like Gulf and Asian region through international Collaborations, bringing its legacy of trust and professionalism to emerging real estate hubs.

Two decades on, BOP.in remains anchored in its founding values: transparency, dedication, and empathy. For its team, partners, and clients, this milestone isn’t confined to longevity. It’s about the promise of a future where buying or investing in property feels simpler, smarter, and more human. Because at the helm of every milestone, BOP.in has always believed: real estate is more about the lives built within the buildings that exist.

For more information visit the website https://bop.in/

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 6:53 PM IST
