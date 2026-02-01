LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely

Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely

Budget 2026 raises hopes among salaried taxpayers, but government employees should temper expectations, as no 8th Pay Commission pay hike is likely, with fiscal focus shifting to capex and consolidation.

8th pay commission
8th pay commission

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 1, 2026 10:38:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely

Budget 2026: Salaried Class Eyes Relief, Govt Employees Watch 8th Pay Commission

You Might Be Interested In

The salaried class is experiencing a mix of hope and uncertainty as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to deliver the Union Budget 2026 on February 1. Taxpayers are reaching for calculators, hoping for more favourable tax slabs, while central government employees closely examine Budget details for clues on the 8th Pay Commission. Though the speech will be filled with fiscal calculations and policy language, for most people the key question remains: will the Budget make life easier, or simply extend the waiting game?

No Budget-Day Surprise For Govt Employees As Pay Hike And 8th Pay Commission Hopes Stay On Hold 

Despite the buzz and hopeful whispers, Budget 2026 is unlikely to deliver any headline-grabbing announcement on the 8th Pay Commission. While central government employees will be listening closely, pay revisions don’t usually make a dramatic Budget Day appearance. Salary hikes follow a slower, more methodical route, handled by independent pay commissions, not last-minute Budget surprises. In other words, don’t expect a sudden raise hidden between tax slabs and fiscal numbers. For now, the wait continues, patience remains the policy, and the real action on pay revisions is still some distance away.

You Might Be Interested In

8th Pay Commission: Budget 2026 Unlikely to Hint at Future Salary Costs

The Budget might offer subtle hints about future salary costs to be set by the 8th Pay Commission. While this remains a theoretical possibility, it is unlikely to happen. Budget 2026 will not outline any concrete pay hike figures, as the Commission has yet to complete its work. Fiscal planning is difficult without final data, and the government must wait for the Commission’s report. As a result, government employees poring over spreadsheets will find the Budget focused on growth and spending priorities, with pay hike details deferred for now.

8th Pay Commission Impact Seen Post-FY2027, Budget 2026 to Prioritise Capex

  • Rating agency ICRA expects the financial impact of the 8th Pay Commission to materialise mainly from FY2028.
  • For FY2027, the government is likely to focus on capital expenditure.
  • Capex is projected to rise around 14% to ₹13.1 trillion, driven by front-loaded infrastructure spending.
  • If implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, about 15 months of arrears could build up by FY2028.
  • This may trigger a 40–50% jump in salary expenditure in FY2028.
  • Higher salary outgo could tighten fiscal space in FY2028 and FY2029.
  • No 8th Pay Commission salary hike announcement is expected in Budget 2026.
  • Budget 2026 is likely to focus on capex expansion and fiscal consolidation.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Budget 2026, Union Budget 2026, 8th Pay Commission, government employees salary, salaried class tax relief, income tax slabs, capex focus, Nirmala Sitharaman Budget, pay hike news, central government employees

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 10:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 8th pay commissionBudget 2026capex focuscentral government employeesgovernment employees salaryincome tax slabsNirmala Sitharaman Budgetpay hike newssalaried class tax reliefUnion Budget 2026

RELATED News

Budget 2026: From Mumbai-Pune To Varanasi-Siliguri, Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 7 High-Speed Rail Corridors Across India, Check Details Here

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 10,000 Crore SME Growth Fund

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Special Plan To Boost India’s Sports Goods Industry, Aiming For Global Competitiveness

Union Budget 2026: What Is Rare Earth Corridor Announced By Nirmala Sitharaman In Her Budget Speech? These Four Mineral-Rich States To Establish Critical Facilities

Union Budget 2026: Meet The Team Of Top Bureaucrats Who Helped FM Nirmala Sitharaman Prepare The 9th Budget, Shaping India’s Economic Vision

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: What Is ISM 2.0? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 40,000 Cr Outlay To Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

Union Budget 2026: Meet The Team Of Top Bureaucrats Who Helped FM Nirmala Sitharaman Prepare The 9th Budget, Shaping India’s Economic Vision

Tata Motors Beats Hyundai for No. 2 Spot in January 2026 Sales; EV Growth Drives 47% Surge

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Pushes Bio Pharma Shakti, Allocates Rs 10,000 Crore to Make India a Biopharma Hub

US President Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela Not Iran, ‘We’ve Already Made A Deal’

Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married At Udaipur Palace On Feb 2? Vlogger Reveals Unknown Details!

SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Intimation Slip Released, How to Download Admit Card, Step-by-Step Guide Here

‘Humans Are Taking Screenshots’: What Is Moltbook? New  Social Media Platform Where AI Agents Chat, Discuss Human Behaviour

Viral Bedroom MMS And Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Mysterious Death: Post-Mortem Report Reveals Shocking Truth, Read To Know More

Defence Stocks in Spotlight as Union Budget 2026 Approaches: BEL, HAL, GRSE Lead The Way

Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely
Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely
Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely
Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Salaried Class Watches Tweaks, 8th Pay Commission Pay Hike Unlikely

QUICK LINKS