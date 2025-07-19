Budgeting for Brunch: A Gen Z CFO’s Weekend Spending Diary

In the ever-evolving landscape of personal finance, Gen Z professionals are redefining the traditional approach to money management. They are not just saving and investing, they are also living in the moment, balancing mindful spending with ambitious financial goals.

One striking example of this new-age financial literacy is how a young CFO manages something as casual — yet-surprisingly costly — as weekend brunches.

Welcome to a weekend spending diary that reflects the priorities, challenges, and budgeting mindset of today’s Gen Z CFO.

Friday Evening: Planning Ahead

Before the weekend begins, this CFO takes 20 minutes to outline their weekend plans. It’s not about micromanaging every rupee, it’s about staying intentional. A dedicated “weekend fun” budget of ₹2,500 is already set aside monthly, broken into mini buckets like food, entertainment, and transport.

Goal: Enjoy the weekend without triggering money guilt on Monday.

Saturday: Brunch, But Make It Balanced

10:30 AM – Brunch Meetup

Café culture is part of the Gen Z lifestyle, and Saturday brunch is often the highlight. The bill: ₹850 for a smoothie bowl, avocado toast, and cold brew. Instead of overspending on a full-course meal with side orders, they stick to one main item and one drink — tasty, filling, and Instagram-worthy.

2:00 PM – Grocery Run for the Week

Spending Rs 1,000 at a local grocery store isn’t directly part of the brunch plan, but it’s a smart weekend habit. Planning weekday meals keeps impulsive food delivery (and late-night spending) in check.

6:00 PM – No-Spend Evening

Instead of dining out again, dinner is cooked at home. Not only does this save money, but it also aligns with wellness goals. Streaming a film online and journaling the day’s expenses helps maintain a clear overview.

Sunday: Smart Indulgence

11:00 AM – Budget Brunch at Home

Instead of eating out again, this time it’s a DIY brunch — scrambled eggs, toast, and seasonal fruit juice made from ₹150 worth of ingredients. The result? A satisfying meal at a fraction of Saturday’s cost, reinforcing the idea that brunch is more about the experience than the venue.

3:00 PM – Impulse Alert: Coffee Stop

Caught in a moment of wanderlust during a bookstore visit, a quick stop at a café leads to a ₹250 flat white. These small spends can add up, but instead of shaming the slip, it’s logged in the spending tracker.

6:00 PM – Reflecting and Resetting

A quick Sunday finance check reveals a total spend of ₹1,250 for the weekend — well under the ₹2,500 budget. The remaining balance rolls over to the next weekend or is optionally invested in a short-term digital savings pot.

Key Takeaways from This Diary

Budgeting Doesn’t Mean Boring: It’s not about cutting out fun but making room for it wisely.

Brunch Can Be Strategic: Limit outings, alternate with home meals, and pick venues with value.

Track, Reflect, Adjust: Using simple tools like digital expense trackers or a notes app makes all the difference.

Discipline Over Deprivation: Occasional indulgences are okay if they’re intentional and infrequent.

For Gen Z professionals, especially those in leadership roles, managing money is more than just earning and saving — it’s about making conscious choices every day. The “weekend brunch” may seem like a small detail, but when approached with clarity and mindfulness, it becomes a powerful exercise in personal finance discipline.

Manish Mishra, CA, is the Founder of GenZCFO.

