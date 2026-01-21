Can First-Time Buyers Finally Catch A Break? Trump Bans Wall Street From Buying Single-Family Homes

President Donald Trump has taken a new position in the housing affordability discussion by signing a new executive order prohibiting large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes. The move, just before Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, is a signal of strategy rather than quick action. The order does not impose immediate restrictions; instead, it starts a policy process where federal agencies will be asked to identify who is a “large investor” and what constitutes a “single-family home.”

The message is still strong: it might soon be much harder for the deep pockets of Wall Street to outbid first-time buyers. For those aspiring to own a home and grappling with rising prices, this has the potential to be the first step toward a more just struggle.