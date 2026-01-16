LIVE TV
Home > Business > CC Surat KLT 4.0 Reinforces Know–Like–Trust Philosophy in Business Relationships

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 16, 2026 10:42:15 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 15: Corporate Connections Surat successfully hosted CC Surat KLT 4.0 (Know • Like • Trust) at The Amore, bringing together over 100 prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs for an evening focused on leadership insights, strategic learning, and meaningful networking.

The conclave featured powerful keynote sessions and an insightful panel discussion addressing themes such as legacy-led brand building, organizational intelligence, and scalable business growth.

The keynote addresses were delivered by:

•    Mr. Chandubhai Virani, Founder & Managing Director, Balaji Wafers, who shared invaluable insights on building enduring brands through legacy and values.

•    Mr. Rahul Bothra, Chief Financial Officer, Swiggy, who spoke on scaling businesses through intelligence and innovation, drawing from Swiggy’s growth journey.

The panel discussion brought together respected industry leaders:

•    Mr. Ashesh Rajiv

•    Mr. Chetan Shah

•    Mr. Vipinchandra Chokhawala

Participants appreciated the thoughtfully curated agenda, high-quality content, and a structured networking session that enabled meaningful and trust-based business connections.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Gaurav VK Singhvi, National Director, CorporateConnections® India | Sri Lanka | Nepal, said:

“CC Surat KLT 4.0 truly reflected the essence of Know, Like, and Trust. The overwhelming participation, engaging discussions, and practical insights shared by our speakers made the event extremely impactful. It was inspiring to see business leaders connect with authenticity, learn from real experiences, and build relationships that go beyond transactions. Events like these strengthen our mission of creating trusted business communities.”

CC Surat KLT 4.0 once again reaffirmed Corporate Connections’ commitment to empowering business leaders through knowledge sharing, leadership development, and relationship-driven growth.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:42 AM IST
