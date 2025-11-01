China Approves TikTok USA Transfer Agreement, Top Official Confirms – Full Details Here

In a major development, China has approved the transfer agreement for TikTok’s US operations, allowing the popular video-sharing app to continue operating in America under new ownership and ending months of uncertainty for 170 million American users.

Official Confirmation

On October 30, 2025, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the news following President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. He stated, “In Kuala Lumpur, we finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval.” Bessent emphasized that there will still be a lot of work in the weeks and months ahead to finalize the deal.

China’s Ministry of Commerce also issued a statement saying it will appropriately manage TikTok-related matters with the US and confirmed that it is willing to cooperate.

Background of the Crisis

The US Government, who has voiced national security concerns about TikTok and user data possibly being accessed by the Chinese government, had been working toward a possible ban of the vide-sharing platform. In 2024, Congress passed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell its US operations by January 2025 or face a complete ban.

President Trump postponed the ban several times in an effort to reach a deal to make TikTok available for Americans while dealing with security issues.

Deal Structure

According to an authorized agreement, ByteDance will own under 20% stake in TikTok US and consumers and investors will own the rest, including Oracle and Silver Lake. Americans will have 6 of 7 seats of the TikTok board.

Most importantly, the main algorithm of TikTok, responsible for generating its viral content, will be retrained, monitored, and operated under US management to comply with national security.

What Happens Next

The deal is expected to progress within upcoming weeks and months as the last formalities are completed in approximately 14 billion company; the global valuations of the US consumer business could grow even higher!

With approval from China, TikTok users nationwide will be happy and relieved to continue operating TikTok with new American-based management.

The information provided is based on statements from officials, media reports, and publicly available updates. Specific terms of the TikTok USA transfer agreement have not been officially disclosed. Readers are advised to follow official announcements from ByteDance, TikTok, or government authorities for verified and updated information.