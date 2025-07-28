Home > Business > China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?

China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?

China unveiled a global AI action plan, proposing a cooperation body to set international standards. Premier Li Qiang urged responsible AI governance, emphasized human control, and offered open-source collaboration—marking Beijing’s bid for leadership in AI's global future.

China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 28, 2025 21:27:48 IST

The technology race between the world’s two largest economies has intensified, as Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday revealed the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) plans after the US too unveiled its action plan last week.

Li urged the international community to place greater emphasis on joint governance of AI and stressed the need to develop a global framework with a broad consensus to ensure the responsible and inclusive development of AI technologies.

Beijing Seeks Role in AI Rulemaking

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, Li stated that China attaches great importance to global AI governance and is actively promoting both multilateral and bilateral cooperation in this field.
“China is willing to offer more Chinese solutions and participate in the formation of global governance rules,” Li stated.

China Proposes Global AI Cooperation Body

Li proposed the creation of a global AI cooperation organisation, which he said would serve as a platform for dialogue, policy alignment and joint innovation in the field of AI. He noted that such an institution could play a crucial role in setting standards and ensuring the equitable use of AI technology across countries and regions.

Highlighting rapid advancements in large language models, multimodal large models, and embodied AI, the Chinese Premier said that these innovations are accelerating AI development and transforming it into a new engine of economic growth.

AI Must Remain Under Human Control, Says Li

However, Li also cautioned against the risks and challenges posed by AI, emphasising the urgent need to strike a balance between development and safety and security. “No matter how far technology advances, it must remain a tool to be harnessed and controlled by humans,” he asserted.

He called for AI to be treated as an international public good that serves the interests of all humanity. Li emphasised the importance of universal access to AI, ensuring that more countries, particularly those in the Global South, can benefit from technological advancements.

China Offers to Share AI Expertise Globally

“China is willing to share its AI development experience and technology products, and help countries strengthen their capacity building in the AI sector,” he said.
Urging greater cooperation in innovation, Li said that China is ready to undertake joint technical research and will adopt a more open approach to sharing open-source AI technologies and products.

An action plan for global AI governance was issued at the conference. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Jensen Huang Wouldn’t Choose To Build Nvidia Again? Tech Leader Reveals In A Podcast

Tags: artificial intelligencehome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

India-UK FTA Set To Spark Massive FDI Surge: What This Means For India’s Future?
Akshay Kumar Sells Borivali Flat: Is Bollywood’s Khiladi Eyeing Bigger Deals?
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Interest, Is It the Right Time For Automotive?
GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!

LATEST NEWS

Tehran Urges Indian Media to Rely on “Credible Sources” over Iran-Israel Conflict
‘Thanks To PM Modi…’: NCP SP- Supriya Sule Lauds PM Modi And Schools Tejasvi Surya
India Couture Week 2025: Sara Ali Khan To Walk For Aisha Rao’s ‘Wild at Heart’ Debut
India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor
BJP ST Morcha Slams Telangana Govt Over Tribal Neglect
Did Tom Cruise’s New Rumoured Lover Ana de Armas Take A Subtle Dig At Actor’s Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman On Instagram?
Sarina Wiegman’s Secret To Success: Faith, Strategy And Unity
9-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Collapses In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; Gram Vikas Adhikari Suspended
Pro-Ukraine Hackers Disrupt Russian Aeroflot Flights in Major Cyberattack
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?