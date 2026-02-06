LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Cigarette stocks rebound as Godfrey Phillips jumps 11% and ITC 5% after December slump. Excise duty rise affects prices; Q3 FY26 results show profits and revenue growth across key brands.

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally
Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 6, 2026 13:59:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips, ITC Share Price Rally After December Slump

Cigarette stocks were lighting up the charts on February 6! Godfrey Phillips soared over 11%, while ITC puffed ahead by 5%, leaving traders exhaling in relief. The current rally follows a December period when Parliament approved the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which raised concerns about increased cigarette and tobacco product duties. The market rebounded because investors who anticipated a tax burden started purchasing undervalued stocks.

The company demonstrates that its operations increase value through its core business activities, which drive demand and customer need for its services. Godfrey Phillips and ITC demonstrate that their business operations maintain profitability because consumers continue buying their products.

You Might Be Interested In

Cigarette Prices Soar from Feb 1, ITC And Godfrey Phillips Stocks Rally Ater A Steep Fall

The price increase, which started on February 1, created financial difficulties for people who smoke cigarettes. The Finance Ministry established a new excise duty, which was added to the current 40% GST that applies to cigarette sales at rates between Rs 2,050 and Rs 8,500 per 1,000 cigarette sticks, depending on their length.

This legislation followed parliamentary approval of the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025, which had already caused market disruptions when it passed in December. The stock prices of cigarette companies, including ITC and Godfrey Phillips, increased because investors adapted to the new market conditions. The duty created a new cost structure, affecting product prices while traders and smokers stayed informed about market changes.

Intraday Godgrey Phillips And ITC Share Price Performance

  • ITC: Top Nifty gainer, trading 4.72% higher at Rs 325 per share at 12:15 pm.

  • Godfrey Phillips: Up 11.3% to Rs 2,207 per share.

ITC Q3 FY26: Cigarettes and Snacks Fuel Stock Surge

ITC increased its Q3 FY26 financial results, helping to maintain investor confidence. The company reported a net profit of Rs 5,018 crore, while its operating revenue rose to Rs 21,707 crore from Rs 20,350 crore. The cigarettes segment maintained strong performance, increasing 8% despite higher leaf tobacco costs and growing export demand.

The consumer goods segment experienced an 11% increase due to popular products such as Aashirvaad flour, Sunfeast biscuits, and Yippee noodles. The market noticed, Nifty FMCG topped the charts, with ITC leading a 5.5% rally. Value buyers jumped in, showing strong faith in ITC’s diversified portfolio and steady performance.

Godfrey Phillips Q3 FY26: Profits Rise, Revenue Soars, Investors Eye Philip Morris Results

Godfrey Phillips is puffing its way to stronger numbers in Q3 FY26! The company achieved an 8.7% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 343.29 crore compared to Rs 315.84 crore in the previous year. Operational revenue rose 15.68%, totaling Rs 2,189.93 crore. Total expenses grew 18% to Rs 1,843.96 crore, but overall income-including other sources-climbed 15.2% to Rs 2,234.51 crore.

Its cigarette brands, including Four Square, Red & White, Cavanders, Tipper, North Pole, and licensed Marlboro, continue to drive sales. The stock’s recent surge is also fueled by investor anticipation ahead of results from promoter Philip Morris.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 1:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aashirvaad flourCavanderscigarette prices Indiacigarette stocksconsumer goods segmentexcise duty hikeFebruary 2026 stocksFinancial ResultsFMCG stocksFour SquareGodfrey Phillips revenuegodfrey phillips share pricehome-hero-pos-12India stock marketinvestor confidenceITC cigarettesITC stockleaf tobacco pricesmarket gainersMarket recoveryMarlboro IndiaNifty FMCGnorth polePhilip MorrisQ3 FY26 resultsstock market rallySunfeast biscuitsTippertobacco industry Indiatobacco stocksYippee noodles

RELATED News

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

RBI Boosts Digital Security and Consumer Protection: Up To ₹25,000 Compensation for Fraud Victims

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Go On Nationwide Strike On February 7: Key Demands, Cities Affected & What Commuters Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

‘Hands Off, Tech On’: Dubai Introduces Driverless Taxis As Sheikh Hamdan Takes First Ride; Check Details And Public Availability

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Face Authentication Mandatory, Attempt Rules Revised

Harshit Rana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Massive Setback for Team India: Report

Seema Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Amit Rai and Saurabh Varma Esteemed Jury Members for Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

After Noida Techie’s Tragic Drowning, Delhi Biker Dies As He Falls Into Open Jal Board Pit

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Arrested After Hit-And-Run; Superstar Who Appeared in Over 400 Films Released on Bail- Watch Crash Video

Kerala Shocker: Woman Employee Gang-Raped In Thiruvalla After Refusing ‘Goonda Tax’

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally
Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally
Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally
Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

QUICK LINKS