Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

The company demonstrates that its operations increase value through its core business activities, which drive demand and customer need for its services. Godfrey Phillips and ITC demonstrate that their business operations maintain profitability because consumers continue buying their products.

Cigarette stocks were lighting up the charts on February 6! Godfrey Phillips soared over 11%, while ITC puffed ahead by 5%, leaving traders exhaling in relief. The current rally follows a December period when Parliament approved the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which raised concerns about increased cigarette and tobacco product duties. The market rebounded because investors who anticipated a tax burden started purchasing undervalued stocks.

Cigarette Prices Soar from Feb 1, ITC And Godfrey Phillips Stocks Rally Ater A Steep Fall

The price increase, which started on February 1, created financial difficulties for people who smoke cigarettes. The Finance Ministry established a new excise duty, which was added to the current 40% GST that applies to cigarette sales at rates between Rs 2,050 and Rs 8,500 per 1,000 cigarette sticks, depending on their length.

This legislation followed parliamentary approval of the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025, which had already caused market disruptions when it passed in December. The stock prices of cigarette companies, including ITC and Godfrey Phillips, increased because investors adapted to the new market conditions. The duty created a new cost structure, affecting product prices while traders and smokers stayed informed about market changes.

Intraday Godgrey Phillips And ITC Share Price Performance

ITC: Top Nifty gainer, trading 4.72% higher at Rs 325 per share at 12:15 pm.

Godfrey Phillips: Up 11.3% to Rs 2,207 per share.

ITC Q3 FY26: Cigarettes and Snacks Fuel Stock Surge

ITC increased its Q3 FY26 financial results, helping to maintain investor confidence. The company reported a net profit of Rs 5,018 crore, while its operating revenue rose to Rs 21,707 crore from Rs 20,350 crore. The cigarettes segment maintained strong performance, increasing 8% despite higher leaf tobacco costs and growing export demand.

The consumer goods segment experienced an 11% increase due to popular products such as Aashirvaad flour, Sunfeast biscuits, and Yippee noodles. The market noticed, Nifty FMCG topped the charts, with ITC leading a 5.5% rally. Value buyers jumped in, showing strong faith in ITC’s diversified portfolio and steady performance.