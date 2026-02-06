Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

What Sparked the Crypto Crash?

The crypto market has started its chaotic decline, which experts identify as the “capitulation phase” due to increased fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) throughout the system. The market experienced widespread panic when Bitcoin and major tokens collapsed, leading investors to sell their assets after observing the economic downturn and worldwide market instability. The unexpected victory of Trump in the re-election battle created market chaos, prompting traders to seek shelter from the impending threat. The market experienced rapid liquidations of leveraged positions as traders displayed nervousness, resulting in an intensified market decline.

The result? The markets operated like a rollercoaster, with abrupt price declines and frantic buying and selling, while patterns continued changing. Crypto enthusiasts face a challenge that requires them to maintain composure while developing their buying and tracking strategies.