Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

Bitcoin slumps below $65,000 amid market panic, FUD, and rapid liquidations. Investors face a volatile crypto market, balancing potential buying opportunities against bearish momentum and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 6, 2026 12:17:13 IST

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

Bitcoin Price Today: Tumbles Below $65,000

Bitcoin, the most dominant cryptocurrency, dropped below $65,000, marking its lowest value in over a year. The current price of BTC stands at $64,352.40, representing a significant drop of 33.8% over the past year and a loss of nearly 10% within the last 24 hours. The digital asset has experienced stronger price movements since it reached its peak value of $1,26,000 in October 2025. Market participants face challenging times, as they must decide between two options: seizing buying opportunities or navigating market fluctuations.

Broader Crypto Market Performance:

  • Ethereum (ETH): $1,908.69 (-8.85%)
  • Tether (USDT): $0.9988 (-0.08%)
  • Binance Coin (BNB): $619.16 (-10.49%)
  • XRP: $1.27 (-12.02%)
  • Other Tokens:
    • Solana (SOL) < $68
    • Dogecoin (DOGE) < $0.09
    • Top Gainers:
  • MYX Finance: +8.32%
  • Decred: +7.81%

Top Losers:

  • UNUS SED LEO: -26.2%
  • Monero (XMR): -21.29%
  • Optimism (OP): -19.28%
  • Jupiter: -18.11%

Bitcoin Market Snapshot: Capitalisation, Technicals, and Near-Term Outlook

Category Details
Market Capitalisation $1.28 trillion, down 9.78% in 24 hours
Trading Volume $143.98 billion, up 103.09%
Bitcoin Dominance 58.2%
Ethereum Dominance 10.4%
Other Cryptocurrencies 31.5%
Liquidations $1.03 billion in BTC positions liquidated in 24 hours; 89% were long positions
Technical Breakdown Broke below 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $63,047 on high volume, confirming bearish trend
Near-Term Outlook If $63,047 support holds, relief could push BTC toward $67,020; break below risks slide to $60,074

What Sparked the Crypto Crash?

The crypto market has started its chaotic decline, which experts identify as the “capitulation phase” due to increased fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) throughout the system. The market experienced widespread panic when Bitcoin and major tokens collapsed, leading investors to sell their assets after observing the economic downturn and worldwide market instability. The unexpected victory of Trump in the re-election battle created market chaos, prompting traders to seek shelter from the impending threat. The market experienced rapid liquidations of leveraged positions as traders displayed nervousness, resulting in an intensified market decline.

The result? The markets operated like a rollercoaster, with abrupt price declines and frantic buying and selling, while patterns continued changing. Crypto enthusiasts face a challenge that requires them to maintain composure while developing their buying and tracking strategies.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:16 PM IST
