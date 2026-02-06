LIVE TV
Home > Business > RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook

RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook

Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook
Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 6, 2026 10:12:37 IST

RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook

RBI MPC Meeting: Sanajy Malhotra Delivers Calm, And No New Surprises

The RBI delivered exactly what markets expected, but did so with an air of quiet confidence. At the February 6, 2026 MPC meeting, Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured investors that India’s growth momentum remains durable, even as global uncertainties continue to loom large. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent and maintained a neutral stance, signalling its intention to stay the course after already cutting rates by 125 basis points over the past twelve months.

Patience Takes Centre Stage At RBI MPC Meeting

With inflation remaining stable and GDP growth exceeding 7 percent, the RBI chose to pause and observe how earlier rate reductions transmit through the economy. This policy meeting offered no surprises and was clearly aimed at calming market nerves rather than shaking them up. The underlying message was clear: India’s economic engine is running smoothly, policy support is already in place, and for now, patience-not panic-remains the RBI’s preferred strategy as markets balance domestic strength with global volatility.

(more to come…)
First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:05 AM IST
RBI MPC Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Positive Growth Outlook

QUICK LINKS