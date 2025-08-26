Classic Electrodes IPO Sees Massive 165.39x Demand: Can The Listing Match The Hype?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes (India) Limited was closed today, August 26, 2025. The issue was opened for subscription on August 22, 2025. The solid investor interest, drawing attention majorly from NIIs and Retail investors.

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Key IPO Details

• IPO opens: August 22, 2025

• IPO closes: August 26, 2025

• Allotment Date: August 28, 2025

• Issue size: ₹42 crore

• Quantity in 1 lot: 1600

• Price Band: ₹82- ₹87

• Minimum Investment: ₹131,200

• Lot Size: 1,600 shares

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

As on Day 3, the IPO has been oversubscribed 165.39 times. Segment-wise investor participation is as follows:

• Total Subscription: 165.39x

• Retail Investors: 158.52x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 84.88x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 357.19x

The final demand appears strong, reflecting robust optimism from NIIs and Retail investors.

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Company Background

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited is a well-known name in the manufacturing of welding electrodes and related products, serving the construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries. The company functions mainly out high-quality products critical for industrial applications.

Its clientele spread across various industries likewise, automotive, construction, and heavy engineering, highlighting its importance in the supply chain.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

