Home > Business > Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Grab Your Share In India's Renewable Power Opportunity Now – Size, Key Dates, Lot Size, and Anchor Investors Explained

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO is live at ₹1,000–₹1,053 per share. Investors can grab a stake in India’s green energy boom, backed by anchor investors and strong industrial projects.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:47:30 IST

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO Live: Grab Your Share in India’s Green Energy Boom Before February 25

The Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO has started its trading operations. The offering began on Monday, February 23, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in one of India’s top commercial and industrial renewable energy companies. The subscription window is open at a price range between ₹1,000 and ₹1,053 per share and will close on February 25, so investors need to choose their buying time carefully. This IPO presents an excellent investment opportunity for both experienced investors and new retail participants who want to enter the green energy market. Do you want to know about the lot size, allocation details, or the anchor investors supporting the issue? The document provides complete information about all essential dates, helping readers make informed choices.

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO Details: Size, Allocation, Key Dates, and Anchor Investors Explained

Parameter Details
IPO Size ₹3,100 crore
New Equity ₹1,200 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹1,900 crore
OFS Sellers Kuldeep Jain, KEMPINC LLP, BGTF One Holdings (DIFC), DSDG HOLDING APS, Augment India I Holdings, LLC
Use of Fresh Issue Proceeds Repayment of borrowings, general corporate purposes
Subscription Status Available post 10 AM
Lot Size 14 equity shares (multiples allowed)
Allocation 50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, 15% for non-institutional investors
Anchor Investors Temasek Holdings, Eastspring, SBI Life, Tata Investment Corp, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura Asset Management, ADIA, SBI General, Premji Invest, 360 One Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
IPO Subscription Dates February 23–25
Allotment Date February 26
Refund Initiation February 26
Demat Credit February 27
Listing Date March 2 (NSE & BSE)

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO GMP Buzz

The green energy IPO is already generating excitement! Unlisted shares are trading at ₹1,056, creating a small but appealing grey market premium that exceeds the upper price band of ₹1,053 by 0.28%. Early investors are closely monitoring this renewable investment opportunity.

You Might Be Interested In

Clean Max Enviro Energy: Powering Industries with Green Innovation Since 2010

Check Out Clean Max Enviro Energy, the green powerhouse shaking up industries since 2010! Specialising in net-zero and decarbonisation solutions, the company delivers solar, wind, and hybrid energy to commercial and industrial clients. Curious how your favourite sectors-AI, data centres, cement, steel, pharma, real estate, or FMCG-go green? Clean Max has them covered with onsite installations and offsite power deals.

Add energy services and carbon credit solutions into the mix, and you’ve got a company making sustainability practical, profitable, and even a little fun. Ready to see industries powered by clean energy in action?

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 11:24 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Clean Max anchor investorsClean Max energy projectsClean Max Enviro Energy IPOClean Max Enviro IPO GMPClean Max IPO lot sizeClean Max IPO subscriptiongreen energy IPO Indiarenewable energy stocks

