Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO: Grab Your Share In India’s Renewable Power Opportunity Now – Size, Key Dates, Lot Size, and Anchor Investors Explained

Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO Live: Grab Your Share in India’s Green Energy Boom Before February 25
The Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO has started its trading operations. The offering began on Monday, February 23, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in one of India’s top commercial and industrial renewable energy companies. The subscription window is open at a price range between ₹1,000 and ₹1,053 per share and will close on February 25, so investors need to choose their buying time carefully. This IPO presents an excellent investment opportunity for both experienced investors and new retail participants who want to enter the green energy market. Do you want to know about the lot size, allocation details, or the anchor investors supporting the issue? The document provides complete information about all essential dates, helping readers make informed choices.
Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO Details: Size, Allocation, Key Dates, and Anchor Investors Explained
|Parameter
|Details
|IPO Size
|₹3,100 crore
|New Equity
|₹1,200 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹1,900 crore
|OFS Sellers
|Kuldeep Jain, KEMPINC LLP, BGTF One Holdings (DIFC), DSDG HOLDING APS, Augment India I Holdings, LLC
|Use of Fresh Issue Proceeds
|Repayment of borrowings, general corporate purposes
|Subscription Status
|Available post 10 AM
|Lot Size
|14 equity shares (multiples allowed)
|Allocation
|50% for QIBs, 35% for retail investors, 15% for non-institutional investors
|Anchor Investors
|Temasek Holdings, Eastspring, SBI Life, Tata Investment Corp, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura Asset Management, ADIA, SBI General, Premji Invest, 360 One Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
|IPO Subscription Dates
|February 23–25
|Allotment Date
|February 26
|Refund Initiation
|February 26
|Demat Credit
|February 27
|Listing Date
|March 2 (NSE & BSE)
Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO GMP Buzz
The green energy IPO is already generating excitement! Unlisted shares are trading at ₹1,056, creating a small but appealing grey market premium that exceeds the upper price band of ₹1,053 by 0.28%. Early investors are closely monitoring this renewable investment opportunity.
Check Out Clean Max Enviro Energy, the green powerhouse shaking up industries since 2010! Specialising in net-zero and decarbonisation solutions, the company delivers solar, wind, and hybrid energy to commercial and industrial clients. Curious how your favourite sectors-AI, data centres, cement, steel, pharma, real estate, or FMCG-go green? Clean Max has them covered with onsite installations and offsite power deals.
Add energy services and carbon credit solutions into the mix, and you’ve got a company making sustainability practical, profitable, and even a little fun. Ready to see industries powered by clean energy in action?
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.