Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

Gold Rates Today: Gold prices hit record highs near ₹1.60 lakh on MCX amid global uncertainty and safe-haven demand. Indian city rates rise while global trends stay firm. Investors track volatility and profit-booking signals.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 23, 2026 11:49:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Rates Today, 23 February: MCX Gold Hits Record High Amid Global Uncertainty; Check Latest City-Wise Prices In Chennai, Kerala, Delhi And Global Trends In Pakistan, Dubai, Bangladesh

Gold Rates Today: Gold is stealing the spotlight once again! The yellow metal has reached new highs as global markets remain uncertain and volatile. Gold is now trading at around ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams on MCX as of February 23, 2026. Its appeal as a safe-haven asset has attracted all kinds of investors, from cautious buyers to active traders.

Rising geopolitical tensions, currency movements, and shifting global conditions are driving the current rally. Gold has become the center of attention, whether in futures trading or local jewellery price tracking. The real question-will the glitter continue, or will profit-booking dull the shine?

Gold Rates On MCX

Gold prices reached their highest level ever! MCX gold crossed ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams on February 23, 2026, attracting investors and creating fresh excitement in the commodity market. The benchmark gold futures contract touched an intraday high of ₹1,60,600 after opening with a strong gap-up, driven by increased demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Futures (24K/10g) traded in the ₹1,60,049–₹1,60,600 range, gaining about 2%. Gold Mini reached ₹1,54,649, while Gold Petal hovered around ₹15,912 with slight price movement. With global market conditions turning more unpredictable, traders are closely watching whether gold will continue its rally or witness profit-booking in the near term.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

  • Gold Rates in Delhi: 18K – ₹11,960 per gram, 22K – ₹14,614 per gram, 24K – ₹15,942 per gram
  • Gold Rates in Chennai: 18K – ₹12,559 per gram, 22K – ₹14,679 per gram, 24K – ₹16,014 per gram
  • Gold Rates in Kerala: 18K – ₹11,945 per gram, 22K – ₹14,599 per gram, 24K – ₹15,927 per gram
  • Gold Rates in Mumbai:18K – ₹11,945 per gram, 22K – ₹14,599 per gram, 24K – ₹15,927 per gram
City 18K (Per 1g) 22K (Per 1g) 24K (Per 1g)
Chennai ₹12,559 ₹14,679 ₹16,014
Delhi ₹11,960 ₹14,614 ₹15,942
Mumbai ₹11,945 ₹14,599 ₹15,927
Kolkata ₹11,945 ₹14,599 ₹15,927
Bangalore ₹11,945 ₹14,599 ₹15,927
Hyderabad ₹11,945 ₹14,599 ₹15,927
Kerala ₹11,945 ₹14,599 ₹15,927
Pune ₹11,945 ₹14,599 ₹15,927

MCX Gold Futures Continue Uptrend Amid Middle East Tensions

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) currently show an upward trend, continuing their recent price increase that started due to geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

The February 2026 MCX Gold Futures (10g) are trading close to ₹1,56,993 after reaching an intraday peak of ₹1,57,399. The March 2026 Gold Mini (GOLDM) trades around ₹1,54,665, while Gold Petal (GOLDPETAL) for the February expiry is near ₹15,975. The current price of MCX Gold (1 kg) stands at about ₹1,56,499 per kg due to ongoing market demand.

Gold Rates Today Globally 

Country Currency 24K (Local) 22K (Local) 18K (Local) 24K (in INR) 22K (in INR) 18K (in INR)
Dubai, UAE AED 615.25 569.75 468.25 ₹15,205 ₹14,081 ₹11,572
USA USD 167.50 159.00 130.10 ₹15,203 ₹14,432 ₹11,809
Canada CAD 227.00 215.00 175.90 ₹15,078 ₹14,281 ₹11,684
Ireland EUR 140.23 128.55 105.17 ₹15,006 ₹13,757 ₹11,255
Pakistan PKR 43,854 40,199 32,890 ₹14,254 ₹13,066 ₹10,690
Bangladesh BDT 20,072 18,400 15,054 ₹14,925 ₹13,681 ₹11,194

  • Gold Price in Dubai, UAE: 24K ₹15,205 | 22K ₹14,081 | 18K ₹11,572

  • Gold Price in USA: 24K ₹15,203 | 22K ₹14,432 | 18K ₹11,809

  • Gold Price in Canada: 24K ₹15,078 | 22K ₹14,281 | 18K ₹11,684

  • Gold Price in Ireland: 24K ₹15,006 | 22K ₹13,757 | 18K ₹11,255

  • Gold Price in Pakistan: 24K ₹14,254 | 22K ₹13,066 | 18K ₹10,690

  • Gold Price in Bangladesh: 24K ₹14,925 | 22K ₹13,681 | 18K ₹11,194

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:12 AM IST
