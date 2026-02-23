Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Dalal Street Starts Strong, But Volatility Keeps Bulls In Check

Indian stock markets started the week with a dual approach of caution and optimism, showing upward movement in benchmark indices following positive global cues and sector-based buying. The market experienced mixed signals due to volatility, profit booking, and ongoing policy developments, keeping traders alert for a session that may balance momentum with cautious risk-taking.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (23 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Stock Market Opening Bell Sensex Up 225.44 points (+0.27%) Trading at 83,040.15

Nifty Up 59.90 points (+0.23%) Trading at 25,631.15 Holding above the 25,650 zone in early trade

Market Breadth 1676 shares advanced 830 shares declined 257 shares unchanged

Indian markets opened higher on February 23 supported by positive global cues. Gains in banking and healthcare stocks lifted benchmarks, while selective profit booking in energy and FMCG stocks limited.

Stocks To Watch Today

Sammaan Capital: In F&O ban list.

In F&O ban list. LIC: Increased stake in Cipla to 9.091%.

Increased stake in Cipla to 9.091%. Cipla: USFDA classified partner facility in Greece as OAI; potential impact on approvals.

USFDA classified partner facility in Greece as OAI; potential impact on approvals. Aurobindo Pharma: Plans to scale Penicillin-G capacity above 10,000 MT annually.

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: UPL, IDFC First Bank, NHPC, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, RailTel, Vikram Solar In Focus On February 23

Stock Market On Friday

Indian stock markets showed positive momentum throughout February 20, as the key indices recovered from the previous session’s losses. The Nifty 50 closed above the 25,550 mark, supported by broad-based buying across most sectors, although IT stocks continued their downward trend.

At the closing bell, the Sensex rose 316.57 points, or 0.38%, to settle at 82,814.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 116.90 points, or 0.46%, to end at 25,571.25. The recovery indicated improving investor sentiment and strength in select sectors.

The broader markets delivered mixed performance, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.5%, while the Smallcap index edged slightly lower. On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and Nifty posted marginal gains.

Hindalco Industries, NTPC, SBI Life, L&T, and Coal India emerged as the top gainers on the Nifty. On the losing side were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, HCL Technologies, and Grasim Industries. Power, metal, capital goods, and PSU bank stocks gained 1–2%, while IT and media sectors declined.