Stocks to Watch Today: UPL, IDFC First Bank, NHPC, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, RailTel, Vikram Solar In Focus On February 23

The domestic indices are expected to open higher after the US Supreme Court decided to strike down the reciprocal tariffs previously introduced by Donald Trump. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures reflected strong market confidence, rising 154 points to trade near the 25,739 level.

However, sentiment turned more cautious after Trump announced plans to raise global tariffs to 15%, keeping investors alert to potential policy surprises. Market conditions also turned volatile as GIFT Nifty erased its early gains and was trading 116 points lower at 8:52 AM, just before the market opening.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi touched a new record high, while markets in China and Japan remained closed for holidays. On Friday, the three major US stock indices ended higher, supporting overall global market sentiment.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financials

IDFC First Bank: Reported ₹590 crore fraudulent transactions linked to Haryana government accounts; forensic audit initiated with KPMG.

Sammaan Capital: In F&O ban list.

LIC: Increased stake in Cipla to 9.091%.

Pharma & Healthcare

Cipla: USFDA classified partner facility in Greece as OAI; potential impact on approvals.

Aurobindo Pharma: Plans to scale Penicillin-G capacity above 10,000 MT annually.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Acquired 3.3 acres of land in Bengaluru for expansion.

Power, Energy & Infrastructure

NHPC: Approved investment in Uri-I Stage-II and Dulhasti Stage-II hydro projects.

Highway Infrastructure: Secured road and toll contracts worth ₹224+ crore.

RailTel: Consortium won modernization project worth ~₹1,136 crore.

Vikram Solar: Signed ₹2,000 crore solar cell procurement deal.

Telecom & Technology

Bharti Airtel: Partnered with Zscaler to launch AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in India.

Intellect Design Arena: Launched AI-driven TeamSpace platform.

Chemicals & Agri

UPL: Approved group restructuring; crop protection business to be demerged into a new listed entity.

PI Industries: Stock trading ex-dividend.

Sudarshan Pharma: GST inspection conducted; operations unaffected.

Real Estate

Lodha Developers: Signed joint development deal worth ₹364.8 crore in Mumbai.

Auto

TVS Motor Company: Outlook remains strong with expected 8–9% CAGR for the two-wheeler sector.

Logistics & Terminals

Allcargo Terminals: January volumes up 8% YoY but down 5% MoM.

Media & Entertainment

Zee Entertainment: SEBI issued fresh show-cause notice over governance and fund diversion issues.

Capital Goods & Industrial

BF Utilities, PVP Ventures, Stovec Industries, Kome-On Communication: Quarterly results today.

Bulk & Block Deals

Shankara Building Products: Ballygunge Family Trust bought 2.1% stake.

MIC Electronics: Promoter entity sold 40 lakh shares last week.

Baazar Style Retail: Investor Ekta Halwasiya bought 0.53% stake.

Ganesh Benzoplast: Malabar India Fund sold 1.38% stake; counter-bought by Goel Seema.

F&O Ban

SAIL

Sammaan Capital

