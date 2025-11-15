CLEAR Premium Water and Radisson Blu New Delhi – Dwarka Announce a First-of-Its-Kind Exclusive rPET Partnership in Hospitality

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 16:55:08 IST

New Delhi [India], November 14: CLEAR Premium Water is redefining what it means to be a responsible brand in today’s world. With the launch of its revolutionary rPET bottle range, made from 100% recycled plastic, CLEAR is not just offering a sustainable alternative, it’s championing a movement to reduce plastic waste, lower carbon emissions, and drive real environmental change.

As a frontrunner in India’s bottled water industry, CLEAR continues to prove that premium hydration and sustainability can go hand in hand. Every rPET bottle reflects the brand’s belief that innovation must have purpose, shaping a cleaner, more conscious future.

Through its partnership with Radisson Blu, CLEAR is setting a new benchmark for the hospitality industry, inspiring others to embrace sustainable practices and join the collective journey toward a cleaner, greener planet.

Speaking on this partnership, Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO of CLEAR Premium Water, said:
“Our long-standing collaboration with Radisson Blu has always reflected our shared commitment to excellence. Taking this partnership a step further, the introduction of CLEARth rPET bottles marks a significant stride towards integrating sustainable practices into everyday hospitality experiences. We’re proud to pioneer this change in India’s packaged drinking water industry and to offer consumers a choice that truly matters. Every CLEARth rPET bottle is proof that innovation, when driven by purpose, can create real impact.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rakesh Sethi, General Manager Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Dwarka said, “At our hotel, the wellbeing of our guests and health of our planet go hand-in- hand. I am delighted to announce our partnership with Clear Premium Water Company to provide 100% rPET bottled -water, an accessible, responsible choice that helps cut single use plastic. This move reinforces our commitment to sustainability, reduce single use plastic and ensures our guest continue to enjoy premium quality hydration”

With Radisson Blu New Delhi, Dwarka joining as a valued hospitality partner, CLEAR continues to lead with a vision that transforms everyday choices into lasting impact. Each rPET bottle stands as proof that innovation can drive responsibility without compromising on excellence. As sustainability becomes the new standard of sophistication, CLEAR isn’t just quenching thirst, it’s setting new standards for purposeful innovation.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 4:55 PM IST
