Coca Cola Discriminating In Hiring? Netizens React, Here’s How The Brand Responded

A social media post claiming discriminatory hiring practices at Coca-Cola has sparked widespread debate online. The controversy began when an X user accused the company of favoring applicants with “Black-sounding” names.

The user claimed that a man named David, who had 20 years of experience, was rejected the next day after applying, while the same applicant, using the name DeShawn and listing only five years of experience, allegedly received an interview offer.

EXCLUSIVE ALLEGED DISCRIMINATORY HIRING PRACTICES AT COCA-COLA AGAINST WHITE PEOPLE An individual named “David” sent in a job application to @CocaCola, citing 20 YEARS of experience in the industry. His application was REJECTED the next day. He then sent in another… pic.twitter.com/H8Yvw9PxXS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025

Coca-Cola Responds

The viral post included screenshots that appeared to show message exchanges between Coca-Cola and both applicants. It alleged that the company discriminated against white candidates, stating, “The fake applicant with the black name had less experience yet was offered an interview.

This must be investigated.” When contacted by the user, Coca-Cola reportedly denied the accusations, explaining that “the fake applicants’ qualifications were otherwise not identical.” The company reiterated that each application is evaluated on multiple criteria, not solely on experience.

Harmeet Dhillon Reacts to Viral Claim

US Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon, responded to the viral post through her official X handle, using a single eyes emoji, which quickly drew public attention.

Her response led to a flood of reactions and speculation about whether an official inquiry might follow. However, neither Dhillon nor the US Department of Justice has issued any formal statement confirming an investigation into the allegations. The post continues to circulate widely, prompting debates over fairness and transparency in corporate hiring practices.

Coca-Cola reiterated its long-standing position on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in response to the viral claims. In an official statement, the company said, “Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the heart of our values and our growth strategy. Our aspiration is to mirror the diversity of the communities where we operate and advocate for a better shared future.”

Coca-Cola emphasized that it maintains equal employment opportunities and reviews applications through a fair and consistent process based on merit and eligibility.

As of now, the claims against Coca-Cola remain unverified, and no formal investigation has been launched by any government agency. The Justice Department has not commented publicly on the matter. The company continues to face questions from social media users demanding more transparency about its hiring process. The incident has reignited conversations around workplace diversity, equality, and how companies manage bias allegations in the digital age.

