Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Southern Gujarat Delegation at Envision Scientific for Study Mission on Manufacturing Innovation Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 30, 2025 16:38:12 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 30: Concept Medical Group, through its advanced manufacturing arm Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd., hosted a high-level industry delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of a special Study Mission on “Manufacturing Innovation Excellence” at its Surat Special Economic Zone facility.

The delegation comprised senior leaders, heads, and directors from leading South Gujarat corporates and peer industries, brought together by CII to experience best-in-class manufacturing practices, innovation-driven processes, and globally benchmarked quality systems.

The visit commenced with an immersive introduction to the Concept Medical Group ecosystem, followed by leadership interactions highlighting the group’s philosophy of converting ideas into scalable, real-world healthcare solutions. Delegates were then taken through a guided tour of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Envision Scientific, offering first-hand exposure to advanced process engineering, precision manufacturing, and quality-by-design frameworks.

Sharing his perspective on the visit, Hetul Mehta, Chairman, CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council, said:

“This study mission was curated to showcase organisations that are setting new standards in manufacturing innovation. Concept Medical Group with Envision Scientific is a strong example of how India is redefining excellence through engineering rigor, global compliance, and a long-term vision. The interaction was enriching and the visit was insightful and inspiring for all the members, including me. Concept Medical Group has built an ecosystem where innovation, quality, and scalability coexist seamlessly. The way technology, people, and processes are aligned here offers valuable learnings for any organisation serious about manufacturing excellence.”

His interaction with the founder and MD of Concept Medical Group, Dr Manish Doshi, enabled discussion around operational excellence, regulatory preparedness, and India’s growing role as a global manufacturing hub for high-technology medical devices. The engagement concluded with a networking lunch and group interaction, fostering cross-industry dialogue and collaboration.

The visit and association with CII reaffirm Concept Medical Group’s commitment to building globally respected, innovation-led manufacturing capabilities rooted in India, while contributing meaningfully to the country’s industrial and healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Concept Medical Group leadership noted that hosting the CII delegation was both an honour and a reaffirmation of the group’s commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and responsible growth. The engagement underscored India’s rising stature as a global hub for high-quality, technology-driven manufacturing in the medical device sector.

The association with CII and participation of eminent industry leaders further strengthens Concept Medical Group’s vision of building globally respected, innovation-led manufacturing capabilities rooted in India.

