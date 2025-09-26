Connplex Cinemas Launches 83rd Screen with New Hyderabad Cinema in Telangana

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Connplex Cinemas Limited (NSE- CONNPLEX | INE0EAS01014), a fast-growing entertainment company redefining movie experiences in India through premium theatres, advanced technology, and cinema management, has announced the opening of a new 3-screen cinema with 171 seats in Hyderabad.

With this addition, Connplex now operates 83 screens across 23 cities in 9 states, offering a total of 6,831 ultra-comfort seats nationwide.

Strengthening the Network

The Hyderabad launch marks another milestone in Connplex’s rapid expansion strategy. Over the past two months, the Company has added properties in Bharuch, Anand, and Gurugram, taking its screen count to 80 before today’s expansion.

Recognition for Excellence

On 19 August 2025, Connplex Alkapuri – Vadodara was honoured with the IMAX Big Cine Award 2025 at the Big Cine Expo in Chennai. The property was recognised as the “Best Cinema Theatre in a Tier-2 City”for its luxury recliner seating, couple loungers, Spectra X technology, and premium auditorium design.

Delivering Premium Yet Accessible Experiences

Connplex is focused on expanding into Tier-2, Tier-3, and Metro’s, alongside select metro locations, offering audiences a blend of advanced projection technology, immersive sound, and high-grade seating. The Company also engages customers through private screenings, themed events, and community gatherings, complemented by a strong Food & Beverage offering through its App and web Portal.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani, Joint Managing Director of Connplex Cinemas Limited said: “The launch of our Hyderabad property marks another important step in Connplex’s growth journey. With 83 screens now operational across India, we are steadily expanding into newer geographies while staying true to our promise of delivering a premium yet affordable cinema experience. As we grow, our focus remains on creating strong community connect, enhancing customer comfort, and building a scalable network that can serve diverse audiences across metros and emerging cities.”

