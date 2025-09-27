LIVE TV
Home > Business > Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days

Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days

Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 18:56:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27: This festive season, Coocaa is bringing premium 4K entertainment within reach of every Indian household with the launch of its 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) Google TV – Y74 Plus, priced at an incredible ₹19,999 exclusively during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Designed to combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional value, the Y74 Plus is set to become one of the most talked-about offers of the 2025 festive season.

“Big Billion Days is about making premium technology accessible to everyone, and the Y74 Plus reflects our commitment to that vision,” said Mr. Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. “We know how important home entertainment is for Indian families, especially during the festival season. By offering a feature-packed 55-inch 4K Google TV at this price, we’re ensuring that more customers can upgrade without stretching their budget. We are also grateful to the government for the new GST regulations, which have enabled us to pass on additional savings to our customers.”

The Coocaa 55-inch Y74 Plus delivers a true 4K Ultra HD experience with a 3840 × 2160 resolution panel, bringing breathtaking clarity to movies, sports, and gaming. Powered by HDR10 and HLG support, it enhances contrast and colour for lifelike visuals, while Eye-Care technology reduces strain during long viewing sessions. The TV also features 20 W Dolby Audio speakers for cinematic sound and a generous 32 GB of internal storage, allowing users to download apps, games, and offline content with ease.

Running on the Google TV platform, the Y74 Plus provides seamless access to popular streaming services, Google Assistant voice control, and a smooth, intuitive interface. Whether it’s festive movie marathons, live sports, or the latest web series, the Y74 Plus ensures an effortless and immersive viewing experience.

Available exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale, the Coocaa Y74 Plus combines festival pricing with premium features, making it a once-a-year opportunity for families to upgrade their home entertainment. Additional bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options make the purchase even more attractive for value-conscious buyers.

With its perfect blend of affordability, advanced technology, and festive appeal, the Coocaa 55-inch Y74 Plus sets a new benchmark in India’s smart TV market—proving that top-tier 4K entertainment no longer needs to come with a top-tier price tag.

About Coocaa

Coocaa, a flagship brand of Skyworth, has been at the forefront of the smart TV industry for over 30 years. Renowned for its innovative technology and exceptional design, Coocaa has established a formidable global presence, with operations in 9 countries and 6 research and development centers. The brand has earned widespread acclaim, including 25 global design awards and recognition as a Guinness World Record holder for exceeding sales of 52,672 TVs. With a commitment to delivering affordable, cutting-edge entertainment solutions, Coocaa boasts over 350 service centers across India, ensuring comprehensive support and customer satisfaction. Coocaa continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering products that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers while maintaining its legacy of excellence in the global market.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

