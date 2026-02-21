Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Ropes in Shreyas Iyer as Global Brand Face

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 20: Cosmic PV Power Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing solar module manufacturing companies, proudly announces the appointment of cricketer Shreyas Iyer as its Global Brand Ambassador. This strategic association marks a significant milestone in Cosmic Solar’s journey toward becoming a leading voice in the global renewable energy landscape.

With a state-of-the-art 3 GW manufacturing facility in Gujarat, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. stands at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition, delivering world-class solar modules powered by advanced automation and AI-driven technology. The collaboration with Shreyas Iyer — known for his reliability, energy, and forward-thinking spirit — reflects the company’s philosophy of performance, consistency, and innovation.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Jenish Ghael, Chairman of Cosmic PV Power Ltd., said: “Shreyas embodies the spirit of ambition, consistency, and integrity — qualities that resonate deeply with our brand. At Cosmic PV, we believe in driving India’s energy transition with world-class technology and homegrown innovation. With Shreyas as our Global Brand Ambassador, we are confident of taking our vision of sustainable growth and self-reliant energy to global horizons.

Mr. Shravan Gupta, Managing Director, Cosmic PV Power Ltd., said: “Shreyas Iyer represents everything Cosmic stands for — youthful energy, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. As we expand our footprint across global markets, his presence will strengthen our brand identity and inspire the next generation to embrace solar as the power of the future.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Shreyas Iyer said: “I’m excited to join hands with Cosmic PV Power, a brand that is powering a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. The company’s vision to make India self-reliant in solar energy truly resonates with me.”

This partnership will be at the heart of Cosmic PV Power’s upcoming brand campaign, which celebrates innovation, sustainability, and India’s growing contribution to the global solar revolution.

About Cosmic PV Power Ltd.

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. is a Gujarat-based integrated energy company with an advanced 3 GW solar module manufacturing facility powered by AI-enabled automation and cutting-edge technology. Expanding beyond modules, the company is launching its upcoming Solar Cell Manufacturing Line and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Line, strengthening its position as a complete clean energy solutions provider—from cells and modules to intelligent storage systems. With a clear vision to make sustainable energy accessible, reliable, and affordable, Cosmic continues to power homes, businesses, and industries across India and beyond.

