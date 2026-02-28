LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida Cuba economy no money no oil no food Paramount news Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton amazon ghaziabad Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Dausa murder Noida
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 00:27:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Ropes in Shreyas Iyer as Global Brand Face

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 20: Cosmic PV Power Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing solar module manufacturing companies, proudly announces the appointment of cricketer Shreyas Iyer as its Global Brand Ambassador. This strategic association marks a significant milestone in Cosmic Solar’s journey toward becoming a leading voice in the global renewable energy landscape.

You Might Be Interested In

With a state-of-the-art 3 GW manufacturing facility in Gujarat, Cosmic PV Power Ltd. stands at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition, delivering world-class solar modules powered by advanced automation and AI-driven technology. The collaboration with Shreyas Iyer — known for his reliability, energy, and forward-thinking spirit — reflects the company’s philosophy of performance, consistency, and innovation.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Jenish Ghael, Chairman of Cosmic PV Power Ltd., said: “Shreyas embodies the spirit of ambition, consistency, and integrity — qualities that resonate deeply with our brand. At Cosmic PV, we believe in driving India’s energy transition with world-class technology and homegrown innovation. With Shreyas as our Global Brand Ambassador, we are confident of taking our vision of sustainable growth and self-reliant energy to global horizons.

Mr. Shravan Gupta, Managing Director, Cosmic PV Power Ltd., said: “Shreyas Iyer represents everything Cosmic stands for — youthful energy, resilience, and a commitment to excellence. As we expand our footprint across global markets, his presence will strengthen our brand identity and inspire the next generation to embrace solar as the power of the future.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Shreyas Iyer said: “I’m excited to join hands with Cosmic PV Power, a brand that is powering a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. The company’s vision to make India self-reliant in solar energy truly resonates with me.”

This partnership will be at the heart of Cosmic PV Power’s upcoming brand campaign, which celebrates innovation, sustainability, and India’s growing contribution to the global solar revolution.

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

About Cosmic PV Power Ltd.
Cosmic PV Power Ltd. is a Gujarat-based integrated energy company with an advanced 3 GW solar module manufacturing facility powered by AI-enabled automation and cutting-edge technology. Expanding beyond modules, the company is launching its upcoming Solar Cell Manufacturing Line and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Line, strengthening its position as a complete clean energy solutions provider—from cells and modules to intelligent storage systems. With a clear vision to make sustainable energy accessible, reliable, and affordable, Cosmic continues to power homes, businesses, and industries across India and beyond.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 12:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

TMPerfumehouse Expands into Personal Care with Launch of Shower Gels, Beard Balms, Attars, Solid Perfumes, and Soaps

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. Reports Stellar Earnings for Q3FY26, PAT Jumps 72 Percent QoQ

HROne AI Summit 2026 Concludes, Reframing AI in HR as a Leadership Mandate Rather Than a Technology Trend

1/3rd Indians wake up to poor sleep: Dr Vikas Agrawal

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

LATEST NEWS

Why Is ‘Epstein Clicker’ Trending After ‘Five Nights At Epstein’s’? New Viral Video Game Raises Serious Questions About Online Safety For Children

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Where Is The Couple After Their Video Broke The Internet? Everything You Should Know

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Trump Hints At ‘Friendly Takeover’ Of Cuba, Claims Island Nation Has ‘No Money, No Oil And No Food’

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Warner Bros. Finalizes $110 Billion Paramount Deal After Netflix Exits Talks, Executive Confirms At Town Hall Meeting

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador
Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador
Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador
Cosmic PV Power Ltd. Announces Shreyas Iyer as Its Global Brand Ambassador

QUICK LINKS