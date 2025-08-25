Could Classic Electrodes (India) Limited Be The Next Big Market Sensation? Here’s What You Need To Know

The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes (India) Limited has opened its subscription from August 22, 2025 and will last till August 26, 2025. The solid investor interest, drawing attention across retail and non-institutional categories. The ₹40.92 crore public issue, which opened on August 22, 2025, will remain open for bidding until August 26, 2025.

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Key IPO Details

• Price Band: ₹82- ₹87

• Minimum Investment: ₹131,200

• Lot Size: 1,600 shares

• Maximum Lot for QIBs: 31,48,800

• Maximum Lot for NIIs: 22,48,000

• Bid Opening Date: August 22, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: August 26, 2025

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed [Subscription data pending] times overall. Segment-wise investor participation is as follows:

• Total Subscription: 14.35x

• Retail Investors: 20.68x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.01x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 20.68x

The initial demand appears moderate, reflecting a mix of cautious optimism and curiosity in the company’s prospects within the electrical equipment manufacturing sector.

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited: Company Background

Classic Electrodes (India) Limited is a well-known name in the manufacturing of welding electrodes and related products, serving the construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing industries. The company functions mainly out high-quality products critical for industrial applications.

Its clientele spread across various industries likewise, automotive, construction, and heavy engineering, highlighting its importance in the supply chain.

