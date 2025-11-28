LIVE TV
Court Bars Carmicheal Mine Opponent From Pursuing Adani's Confidential Data

Bravus considers the court outcome a key step in protecting its workers, contractors and lawful operations in Australia. The company maintains that activism remains welcome - provided it does not cross into unlawful disruption, intimidation or the misuse of confidential information

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 28, 2025 16:03:11 IST

Supreme Court of Queensland Bars Activist from Targeting Adani’s Carmichael Mine

The Supreme Court of Queensland has issued permanent orders preventing anti-fossil-fuel activist Ben Pennings from seeking or using confidential information related to Adani’s Carmichael coal mines in Australia, ending a multi-year legal battle between the company and one of its most persistent opponents.

Activist Barred from Using or Soliciting Confidential Information

Under the ruling, Pennings is prohibited from attempting to obtain confidential business information from Bravus employees, contractors, or prospective contractors. He is also barred from encouraging others to disclose such information.

Bravus Mining and Resources, part of the Adani Group, clarified that the orders do not restrict lawful protest or advocacy, only unlawful actions involving confidential information.

Legal Costs Dropped, Focus on Stopping Harassment

Bravus confirmed it would not pursue legal costs, emphasizing that the case was never about money. Chief Operating Officer Mick Crowe said:

“All we wanted was for Mr Pennings to stop trying to get our confidential information and using it to harass and intimidate our contractors and suppliers.”

The legal action focused on preventing Pennings’ campaigns from harassing Bravus employees and contractors, rather than suppressing political expression.

Disruption Cited in Court Evidence

Court filings highlighted Pennings’ campaigns, which included blockades, office incursions, and pressure on suppliers, causing several businesses to cut ties with Bravus and forcing others to invest in additional security measures.

Pennings, previously arrested during a protest at Pinkenba targeting the Carmichael mine and rail project, had sought to avoid submitting evidence in court to prevent self-incrimination, an attempt ultimately denied by the Supreme Court.

Activism vs. Unlawful Conduct

Pennings, a former Greens campaigner and Brisbane mayoral candidate, has been a key figure in the Galilee Blockade, Stop Adani, and Generation Alpha movements. His supporters argued that Bravus’ case was an attack on activism, but the company maintained its claims were specific to unlawful conduct, including inducing breaches of contract, intimidation, and conspiracy by unlawful means.

Carmichael Mine: Major Indian Investment in Australia

The Carmichael coal mine and rail network, among the largest Indian investments in Australia, have been operational for more than four years, employing thousands of Queenslanders. Bravus stressed that Pennings’ campaigns caused significant disruption during construction and commissioning.

The ruling highlights the challenges Indian companies face abroad, particularly in sectors where environmental activism is strong.

Court Outcome Supports Lawful Operations

Bravus called the decision a key step in protecting its workers, contractors, and lawful operations, reiterating that activism is welcome, so long as it does not involve harassment, intimidation, or misuse of confidential information.

The case marks one of Australia’s most protracted legal battles involving environmental activism and a major resources project, drawing attention to the tension between corporate operations and activist campaigns.
(With Inputs From PTI)

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 4:03 PM IST
