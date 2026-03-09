LIVE TV
Home > Business > Cupid Share Price Defies Market Crash: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Rallying Today

Cupid Share Price Defies Market Crash: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Rallying Today

Cupid share price surprised investors with a sharp rally while the broader stock market crashed on Monday. The small-cap stock jumped 15% even as the Sensex and Nifty plunged amid a global sell-off triggered by soaring oil prices.

Cupid share price jumps 15% as stock trades ex-bonus despite Sensex, Nifty crash. Photos: X.
Cupid share price jumps 15% as stock trades ex-bonus despite Sensex, Nifty crash. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 9, 2026 13:30:34 IST

Cupid Share Price Defies Market Crash: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Rallying Today

Cupid Share Price Today: Indian benchmark equity indices – the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 – witnessed a sharp decline on Monday. The Indian stock market behaved like global markets, as a broad sell-off took place after crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel due to the Middle East war involving Iran, Israel, the US, and other Gulf countries.

Sensex, Nifty Record Big Intraday Losses

The market opened deep in the red as selling pressure intensified during early trading hours.

The Sensex began the session 1,862 points lower at 77,056.75. The benchmark later extended its losses, plunging to an intraday low of 76,573.01, a fall of 2,345.89 points from its previous close.

Similarly, the Nifty 50 opened sharply lower at 23,868.05, down by 583 points. The index later slipped further, hitting a day’s low of 23,739.2, marking a decline of 711.25 points.

Also Read: Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

Cupid Shares Jump 15% Despite Market Crash

Even as the broader market remained under pressure, shares of Cupid Limited surged sharply. The small-cap stock rallied 15% on Monday, March 9, as it traded ex-bonus during the market downturn.

The company had earlier announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. This means shareholders will receive four additional shares for every one share they held as of the record date, March 9.

Cupid Details Bonus Share Allotment

In an exchange filing, the company stated, “we wish to inform you that the deemed date of allotment would be next working day i.e. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, for allotment of 1,07,57,28,560 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Re 1/- each in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. 4 (four) new fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re 1/- (Rupee One only) to the eligible shareholders as on the record date.”

Cupid Share Price Today

On Monday, Cupid shares opened at an intraday low of ₹81.95 per share on the BSE. During the trading session, the stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹92.35 per share.

Cupid, with the trading name CupidLimited, manufactures and supplies male and female condoms, lubricants, and IVD kits. 

Also Read: Sensex Crashes 2,200 Points,  Nifty Slips Below 24,000, ₹12 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out In Minutes As Crude Oil Crosses $115 – 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Massive Stock Market Fall

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Cupid Share Price Defies Market Crash: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Rallying Today

Cupid Share Price Defies Market Crash: Why This Small-Cap Stock Is Rallying Today

