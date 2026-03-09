Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump ahmedabad crude oil Air India Dubai Flights Indian Embassy Riyadh dubai news putin acid attack in Gurugram Bengaluru fuel price ali khamenei Beverly Hills Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars axar-patel Brett Randell
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

The rupee plunged to a record low on Monday despite the Reserve Bank of India stepping in before markets opened. The currency briefly stabilised after intervention but soon slipped to a fresh lifetime low of 92.33 against the US dollar.

Indian rupee hits record low at 92.33 vs dollar. Photo: Gemini
Indian rupee hits record low at 92.33 vs dollar. Photo: Gemini

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 9, 2026 11:02:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low on Monday even as the central bank intervened before the open and again after trading began, underscoring the intense pressure from a surge in oil prices.

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s pre-market intervention, the rupee INR=IN opened at 92.1975 per U.S. dollar, higher than the levels indicated by the non-deliverable forward market.

However, the relief proved fleeting as the currency came under constant pressure from dollar-buying across market participants, pushing the rupee to a fresh lifetime low of 92.33.

You Might Be Interested In

The RBI’s pre-market intervention and the rupee’s further fall came amid a further jump in oil prices. The intensifying Iran conflict deepened supply concerns, pushing Brent crude up more than 25% to about $117 a barrel on Monday, sharply accelerating last week’s rally.

Oil prices are now up more than 50% since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, leading to a broad risk-off shift in markets and pushing investors towards the safe-haven dollar.

India’s heavy dependence on imported crude raises its import bill and further increases dollar demand from refiners. The rupee is considered among the most vulnerable to the surge in oil prices in the emerging market space.

“In the event the conflict is more protracted, the risk is that EM currencies more exposed to oil, INR and PHP, will face further selling pressure,” BofA Global Research said in a note.

RBI’s pre-open intervention was a repeat of the strategy it deployed last Thursday and has used several times over in recent months.

The intervention this time was aimed primarily at containing the rupee’s losses, bankers said, whereas the objective last Thursday was to push the dollar/rupee pair lower and break the cycle of pressure on the currency.

“The message from the RBI seemed to be that it is present and watching the market. With oil prices doing what they are, it’s difficult for the central bank to actually push dollar/rupee lower,” a currency trader at a bank said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Sensex Crashes 2,200 Points,  Nifty Slips Below 24,000, ₹12 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out In Minutes As Crude Oil Crosses $115 – 5 Reasons Behind Today’s Massive Stock Market Fall

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 11:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsDollareconomy newsIndian rupeeINR vs USDRupeerupee fallsrupee vs dollar

RELATED News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 9: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

MCX Gold And Silver Price Forecast: Precious Metals Eye Volatility Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets, Middle East Tensions- Check Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 8: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

LATEST NEWS

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

Mohammad Amir Makes a U-Turn After India Wins T20 World Cup 2026 Final Against New Zealand

MS Dhoni’s Heartfelt Tribute To Gautam Gambhir After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win: “Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great…”

Oppo K14 5G Launch: 7000mAh Massive Battery, Dual-Camera Setup, And MediaTek Chipset, Check All Details And Price

‘We’ll See What…’: Donald Trump Reacts After Iran Appoints Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader Amid Israel-Iran-US War

‘I Wish India’s IT Capital Has…’: Kartik Kannan’s Ahmedabad Post on 1 AM Buzz Triggers Debate on Nightlife, Safety and Bengaluru’s Late-Night Culture— Who Won the Internet?

Malaika Arora Gets Cozy With MTV Splitsvilla Star Sorab Bedi In Viral Dance Video; Fans Ask, ‘What’s Going On?’

Suryakumar Yadav Honors Rohit Sharma After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory – “I Want To Thank Rohit Bhai…”

Oppo Find N6 To Debut Soon: ‘Zero’ Inner Display Crease, AI Stylus Support, And Three Colour Options—Check All Features And Launch Date

In Pics: Best Moments From India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Win Over New Zealand

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar
Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar
Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar
Rupee Hits Record Low Despite RBI Intervention As Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran War, Falls To 92.33 Against US Dollar

QUICK LINKS