Deadline Diplomacy: Trump Warns Japan With 35% Rice Tariff Ahead Of July 9 Cliff

Think rice can’t stir up an international storm? Think again. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Japan with a 30–35% tariff, citing its reluctance to buy American rice. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure if we’re gonna make a deal, I doubt it, with Japan.” He added, “They and others are so spoiled from having ripped us off for 30, 40 years that it’s really hard for them to make a deal.” The comments come days before the end of the 90-day pause on reciprocal US tariffs.

Diplomacy Strained: QUAD Meet Coincides With Trade Threats

Trump’s remarks came as Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya visited Washington for a QUAD meeting with officials from Australia and India. Just days earlier, Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa made his seventh trip to Washington to discuss trade. The timing of Trump’s threats during high-level diplomacy has added pressure on Japan, a close ally in East Asia. Japanese exports already face a 24% levy imposed on April 2 as part of the US global tariff offensive, which Trump paused temporarily for negotiations.

Ally Under Fire: Trump Questions Japan’s Trade Fairness

President Trump framed Japan as one of several countries that have “ripped off” the US for decades. “Some countries, we won’t even allow to trade,” he said. Trump’s proposed tariff targets fall under his larger “America First” trade agenda, which has seen tariffs slapped on steel, aluminum, and cars from US allies. Japan, despite being a key strategic and military ally, continues to face uncertainty on trade terms. Trump’s stance further complicates the U.S.-Japan economic relationship, which has historically been marked by mutual investments and market collaboration.

Deadline Looms: No Extension for Tariff Pause Says Trump

