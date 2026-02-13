LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma AU Small Finance Bank Delhi News latest news delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Business > DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 13, 2026 19:28:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

New Delhi [India], February 13: The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) will convene the International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work 2026: Bridging the Equity Gap on 18th February 2026 at The Park, New Delhi. The conclave is being organised in partnership with iCreate, Indian Institute of Management Jammu, Infisum and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), and will serve as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, the conclave will bring together senior representatives from the Union and State Governments, global policymakers, industry leaders, economists, academic experts and social sector practitioners. Discussions will focus on aligning artificial intelligence with the goals of equity, livelihood security and inclusive economic growth.

As AI rapidly reshapes productivity, service delivery and business models, the conclave will examine emerging risks around concentration of capital, compute infrastructure and intellectual property, and their potential to deepen structural inequalities. Deliberations will explore policy and market interventions required to ensure equitable access to AI through infrastructure development, responsible data governance and inclusive skilling frameworks.

Key agenda areas include AI inequality in global development, governance frameworks for responsible AI deployment, formalisation pathways for MSMEs and informal workers, and the role of digital public infrastructure in expanding access to AI systems. Special emphasis will be placed on enabling participation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women entrepreneurs, gig workers, sanitation workers, artisans and first-generation business owners in emerging AI value chains.

You Might Be Interested In

A key outcome of the conclave will be the Delhi Declaration on Inclusive AI and the Future of Work, which is expected to outline national principles for equity-by-design, worker transition frameworks, portable social protection mechanisms, multilingual AI skilling pathways, inclusive data governance standards and strengthened Centre–State coordination. The Declaration will inform deliberations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Dr. Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman, DICCI & Conclave Chairman, Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Workstated, “Artificial intelligence will define the next phase of economic expansion. The central question is whether this growth will remain concentrated or become participatory. This conclave is anchored in six pillars — education, small business formalisation, financial literacy, future-ready agriculture, AI for speedy justice, and AI for empowering informal workers. Inclusion must be embedded at the design stage of AI systems and governance frameworks to ensure durable social mobility.”

Padma Shri awardee Mr. Ravi Kumar Narra, National President, DICCI, added, “Economic empowerment delivers impact when policy intent is matched with institutional execution. AI must be deployed with similar discipline to enhance productivity in the informal economy, expand market access for small enterprises and enable credible worker transition pathways. Inclusion must be measurable, not aspirational.”

Through this conclave, DICCI aims to institutionalise inclusion as a foundational principle within India’s evolving AI policy ecosystem, advancing structured dialogue and actionable commitments that align artificial intelligence with equity, employment and national development priorities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 7:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Who Is Jane Fraser-Citigroup Raises CEO’s Pay To Record $42 Million-Check Her Net Worth

Who Is Sanjay Agarwal? The Man Behind AU Small Finance Bank’s Rise, Now Gets RBI Approval For Reappointment As MD & CEO For 3 Years

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

LATEST NEWS

Drishyam 3 Poster Out: Mohanlal Teases Georgekutty’s Life ‘After Four-And-A-Half Years’

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

IND vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Just a Slogger’ Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Why Sunder Nursery Turned Down Specially-Abled Child’s Request To Play On A Swing? Viral Video Shows Guard Saying “Iska Dimaag Thik Nahi Hai”

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

Planning To Buy A Flagship And Confused Between Vivo V70 And iPhone 17e, Here Is A Detailed Comparision From Specs To Price

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Are Schools Shut On Mahashivratri? Check State-Wise Holiday Updates Here

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Named Rajasthan Royals Captain — 3 Key Facts About the Guwahati-Born All-Rounder

Who Is Puneet Agrawal? MEA Appoints Senior Diplomat As Ambassador to Thailand

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026
DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026
DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026
DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

QUICK LINKS