Disney Slams Google For ‘Massive’ Copyright Breach, Labels Gemini AI A ‘Virtual Vending Machine’

The Walt Disney Company has carried out an aggressive legal campaign against Google which has accused the tech company’s giant of “huge” copyright violation by reason of the use of its intellectual property in generative AI services, especially the Gemini model.

In a highly charged letter that demanded the stopping of the activities mentioned, the lawyers of Disney claimed that Google had secretly taken a huge number of Disney’s copyrighted artworks without getting permission to train its AI models.

Besides, the letter asserted that Google is using its AI to “commercially exploit and distribute” not only the unauthorized copies and derivative works but also the whole market with infringing content from the biggest franchises such as Frozen, Star Wars and Deadpool.

IP Exploitation And Gemini Branding

Disney’s main argument is that Google is functioning as a “virtual vending machine” that can instantly duplicate and distribute its precious copyright characters’ library on a large scale.

The firm points out that such images produced by Google AI tools (including Gemini) usually have the official Google logo on them.

Disney, however, argues that this is misleading and gives the impression that the use of its intellectual property is approved and supported by the giant in entertainment. The letter calls for an instant halt to all unauthorized copying and distribution through the entire Google AI suite.

Refusal to Implement Mitigation Measures

At the heart of the issue is Google’s supposed refusal to adopt technical limitations. Disney insists that Google, in spite of a prolonged period of voicing worries, has not taken any meaningful actions to stop copyright violations, and that those tools are even available and used by other companies.

The position that Disney takes is that this has only increased the extent of the violation. The cease-and-desist letter demands that Google reveal the entire Disney content that was part of the training of its AI models and that it takes care that the outputs in the future will not encroach upon Disney’s vast copyrights, which is a major step forward in the war of lords that is already being fought between the rights holder and the AI developers.

