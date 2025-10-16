Diwali Gold And Silver Price Surge: Precious Metal And Silver At All-Time Highs, Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold And Silver Rates On MCX – October 15, 2025

Hold onto your wallets, folks! Just when we thought Diwali was all about lights and joy, gold and silver decided to go full rocket mode.

As of October 16, 2025, gold prices have blasted past ₹1,29,500 per 10 grams on MCX. But wait, silver’s stealing the show, zooming above ₹1,90,000 per kg! Yep, silver is outpacing gold in this race to the moon.

Usually, this is the season when everyone rushes to buy precious metals for Dhanteras and weddings. But with prices this steep, many are rethinking their festive splurges. Blame the weaker rupee, global unrest, and Fed rate cut rumors for this fireworks display in your budget.

So, before you grab that shiny bauble, ask yourself: Is this a smart buy or just a costly sparkle? The metals are flying high, are you ready to catch the wave or wait for a safer landing?

As of Octoer 16, 2025, MCX Gold Futures Gold fever alert! On October 16, 2025, MCX gold futures hit a dazzling new high of ₹1,28,395 per 10 grams. What’s fueling this shiny surge? Rising geopolitical drama, economic jitters, and whispers of US interest rate cuts have investors rushing for this classic safe-haven bling. The weaker US dollar and central banks snapping up gold only add sparkle to the rally. December futures climbed nearly 1%, with gold last trading at ₹1,27,900 per 10 grams, a 0.54% jump. Experts say this golden run might not stop soon, eyeing a glittery ₹1,30,000 next. Ready to ride the gold rush? As of Octoer 16, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX Silver’s stealing the spotlight! On October 16, 2025, MCX December silver contracts soared to a shiny new record of ₹1,64,150 per kg. What’s behind the sparkle? Investors are flocking to silver as a safe haven amid global tensions and a weaker US dollar, plus whispers of Fed rate cuts. But it’s not just about safety, industrial demand from clean energy and electronics is giving silver a power boost. Some Indian cities have even seen spot prices break ₹1.9 lakh/kg! With MCX hiking margins to handle the wild ride, experts say now’s the time to “buy on dips.” Ready to catch this silver wave?

Gold Price Today In India

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams) City 24-Carat Gold (₹/10 grams) 22-Carat Gold (₹/10 grams) Delhi ₹1,29,590 ₹1,18,800 Jaipur ₹1,29,590 ₹1,18,800 Ahmedabad ₹1,29,500 ₹1,18,710 Bengaluru ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660 Chennai ₹1,29,820 ₹1,19,000 Hyderabad ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660 Kolkata ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660 Pune ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660 Ghaziabad ₹1,29,590 ₹1,18,800 Mumbai ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660

Key Insights:

The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

(Taken From Good Returns At 11 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Price (₹) Chennai ₹2,07,100 Hyderabad ₹2,07,100 Kerala ₹2,07,100 Bangalore ₹1,95,100 Mumbai ₹1,90,100 Delhi ₹1,90,100 Kolkata ₹1,90,100

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

