Diwali Gold And Silver Price Surge: Precious Metal And Silver At All-Time Highs, Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold And Silver Rates On MCX – October 15, 2025
Hold onto your wallets, folks! Just when we thought Diwali was all about lights and joy, gold and silver decided to go full rocket mode.
As of October 16, 2025, gold prices have blasted past ₹1,29,500 per 10 grams on MCX. But wait, silver’s stealing the show, zooming above ₹1,90,000 per kg! Yep, silver is outpacing gold in this race to the moon.
Usually, this is the season when everyone rushes to buy precious metals for Dhanteras and weddings. But with prices this steep, many are rethinking their festive splurges. Blame the weaker rupee, global unrest, and Fed rate cut rumors for this fireworks display in your budget.
So, before you grab that shiny bauble, ask yourself: Is this a smart buy or just a costly sparkle? The metals are flying high, are you ready to catch the wave or wait for a safer landing?
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24-Carat Gold (₹/10 grams)
|22-Carat Gold (₹/10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹1,29,590
|₹1,18,800
|Jaipur
|₹1,29,590
|₹1,18,800
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,29,500
|₹1,18,710
|Bengaluru
|₹1,29,450
|₹1,18,660
|Chennai
|₹1,29,820
|₹1,19,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,29,450
|₹1,18,660
|Kolkata
|₹1,29,450
|₹1,18,660
|Pune
|₹1,29,450
|₹1,18,660
|Ghaziabad
|₹1,29,590
|₹1,18,800
|Mumbai
|₹1,29,450
|₹1,18,660
Key Insights:
-
The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).
(Taken From Good Returns At 11 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
