Home > Business > Diwali Gold And Silver Price Surge: Precious Metal And Silver At All-Time Highs, Check Rates In Your City Now!

Diwali Gold And Silver Price Surge: Precious Metal And Silver At All-Time Highs, Check Rates In Your City Now!

Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing just ahead of Diwali 2025, with MCX rates hitting record highs. Investors chase safe-haven assets as global uncertainty, weak rupee, and Fed cut buzz build momentum.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 16, 2025 11:41:23 IST

Hold onto your wallets, folks! Just when we thought Diwali was all about lights and joy, gold and silver decided to go full rocket mode.

As of October 16, 2025, gold prices have blasted past ₹1,29,500 per 10 grams on MCX. But wait, silver’s stealing the show, zooming above ₹1,90,000 per kg! Yep, silver is outpacing gold in this race to the moon.

Usually, this is the season when everyone rushes to buy precious metals for Dhanteras and weddings. But with prices this steep, many are rethinking their festive splurges. Blame the weaker rupee, global unrest, and Fed rate cut rumors for this fireworks display in your budget.

So, before you grab that shiny bauble, ask yourself: Is this a smart buy or just a costly sparkle? The metals are flying high, are you ready to catch the wave or wait for a safer landing?

As of Octoer 16, 2025, MCX Gold Futures 

Gold fever alert! On October 16, 2025, MCX gold futures hit a dazzling new high of ₹1,28,395 per 10 grams. What’s fueling this shiny surge? Rising geopolitical drama, economic jitters, and whispers of US interest rate cuts have investors rushing for this classic safe-haven bling. The weaker US dollar and central banks snapping up gold only add sparkle to the rally.

December futures climbed nearly 1%, with gold last trading at ₹1,27,900 per 10 grams, a 0.54% jump. Experts say this golden run might not stop soon, eyeing a glittery ₹1,30,000 next. Ready to ride the gold rush?

As of Octoer 16, 2025, Silver Futures Prices On The MCX

Silver’s stealing the spotlight! On October 16, 2025, MCX December silver contracts soared to a shiny new record of ₹1,64,150 per kg. What’s behind the sparkle?

Investors are flocking to silver as a safe haven amid global tensions and a weaker US dollar, plus whispers of Fed rate cuts. But it’s not just about safety, industrial demand from clean energy and electronics is giving silver a power boost.

Some Indian cities have even seen spot prices break ₹1.9 lakh/kg! With MCX hiking margins to handle the wild ride, experts say now’s the time to “buy on dips.” Ready to catch this silver wave?

Gold Price Today In India 

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24-Carat Gold (₹/10 grams) 22-Carat Gold (₹/10 grams)
Delhi ₹1,29,590 ₹1,18,800
Jaipur ₹1,29,590 ₹1,18,800
Ahmedabad ₹1,29,500 ₹1,18,710
Bengaluru ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660
Chennai ₹1,29,820 ₹1,19,000
Hyderabad ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660
Kolkata ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660
Pune ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660
Ghaziabad ₹1,29,590 ₹1,18,800
Mumbai ₹1,29,450 ₹1,18,660

Key Insights:

  • The national average price for gold saw a slight increase today (10g of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold).

(Taken From Good Returns At 11 AM)

Note: Prices are per 10 grams and subject to daily fluctuations. Data sourced from Goodreturns. Some cities may not have 18K data available.

Silver Price Today In India

City Price (₹)
Chennai ₹2,07,100
Hyderabad ₹2,07,100
Kerala ₹2,07,100
Bangalore ₹1,95,100
Mumbai ₹1,90,100
Delhi ₹1,90,100
Kolkata ₹1,90,100

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 330 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400, Bulls Make…..

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:59 AM IST
